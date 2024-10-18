Open in App
    Savannah Morning News

    GUEST EDITORIAL: Are you high risk for breast cancer? Consider these factors

    By Catherine Ronaghan, MD, Telfair Breast Surgery Center at St. Joseph’s/Candler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kq29N_0wBuXspN00

    Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States behind skin cancer. It is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, after lung cancer. On average, about 240,000 women in the United States will be found to have invasive breast cancer each year, and about 40,000 women will die from the disease each year. But more optimistically, there are currently nearly 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

    It’s no secret the earlier breast cancer (or any cancer for that matter) is diagnosed and treated, the more likely patients will experience less aggressive cancer treatments and improve their chances of survival.

    Personal health awareness and breast surveillance are critical factors that can certainly aid in early detection. For the vast majority, catching cancer early can simply involve an annual screening mammogram. But, knowing the basic risk factors as well as your personal health and family health history can better define one’s personal risk assessment, which is an added dimension and a more in-depth profile of one’s personal risk.

    The common risk factors for breast cancer involve:

    • Age
    • Race
    • Obesity
    • Smoking
    • Physical inactivity
    • Alcohol consumption
    • Previous breast or chest radiation
    • Menstrual history (onset of menstrual cycle before age 12 or menopause after age 55)
    • Never having children or having first child after age 30
    • Recent use of oral contraceptives or postmenopausal estrogens
    • Personal or family history

    Of course, some of the above risk factors can be modified through lifestyle changes. The modifiable risk factors that can be controlled include:

    • Weight
    • Smoking
    • Physical inactivity
    • Alcohol consumption

    However, there are certain factors that cannot be modified, and as such, some women may be identified as HIGH RISK. So how does one determine if they are at HIGH RISK?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEXly_0wBuXspN00

    Every patient that receives a mammogram at St. Joseph’s/Candler will complete our Cancer IQ assessment. This extensive questionnaire considers a patient’s family history, personal health history and other pertinent information such as breast density, history of hormone usage, history of hyperplasia, number of breast biopsies, age at menopause, as well as family history of breast and ovarian cancer.

    This data translates into a Tyrer-Cuzick score. This score incorporates a set of risk factors to assess a woman’s 10-year and lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.

    The higher the score, the higher the risk. The score is used to help radiologist interpret a patient’s mammogram. High-risk patients may then want to consider increased surveillance via breast screenings with MRI, ultrasound and genetic counseling.

    To provide guidance and assistance to such patients, St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion initiated its High-Risk Breast Cancer Clinic.

    This excellent program is managed by Margie McClellan, RN, a dedicated nurse practitioner who analyzes patient risks and assists patient’s in making more informed decisions about their long-term breast health.

    In addition to providing the necessary education and support, the breast cancer management team can discuss and order genetic testing and provide specific recommendations to manage a patient’s risk. The genetic counseling team can develop a personalized cancer prevention plan based on the patient’s unique medical history, family health history and lifestyle.

    It’s important to keep in mind that many breast cancer patients are diagnosed without any previous family history of the disease, and who wouldn’t normally fit into the high-risk category―all the more reason to be vigilant about your health in general, as well as your breast health and that of those you love.

    Remember, St. Joseph’s/Candler is hosting its annual Mammography Day a week from tomorrow on Monday, Oct. 28. Mammography is being offered at six convenient locations through the region, including St. Joseph’s Hospital, Candler Hospital (Telfair Pavilion), the Telfair Breast Imaging Center on Eisenhower Drive, SJ/C Imaging Center in Bluffton, at our Pooler campus and the SJ/C Mobile Mammography Unit at the Savannah Civic Center. Call 912-819-PINK (7465) to register.

    If next Monday’s Mammography Day is not convenient, then call 912-819-6800 to schedule a screening mammogram for another date. If you’d like more information on the High-Risk Breast Cancer Clinic, please call 912-819-7630.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GUEST EDITORIAL: Are you high risk for breast cancer? Consider these factors

