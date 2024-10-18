Garden Guy: Bee balm leaves make a great tea, and the blooms are like fireworks in the garden

As I look back at this gardening year, one of the plants I enjoyed most was the Upscaled Red Velvet monarda or bee balm. I am in my third year growing this fairly new variety, and it is just getting better and better. Like countless others before me have said, the third year is like magic.

It was like magic with the bees and butterflies, too. Strangely I didn’t have much activity the first couple of years but they found it in 2024. Upscale Red Velvet is one of three colors in the Upscale series along with Pink Chenille and Lavender Taffeta. The Red Velvet is a little taller reaching about 32 inches while the Pink Chenille and Lavender Taffeta top out around 26 inches. Red Velvet also has a wider spread.

These are hybrids but the Monarda didyma , commonly called scarlet bee balm, is native to 26 states and Canada. It is a mystery to me that I have not run into a native patch of these. I will look forward to that day. To me these blooms look more like nature’s fireworks than almost any other.

I am growing mine in informal drifts with agastache varieties like Meant to Bee Queen Nectarine and Royal Raspberry and a variety called Blue Boa. It gives off kind of a prairie look, although shade has been in a mode of expansion. In another area I swear I do not remember planting it together.

This area has Rockin Playin’ The Blues salvia, Pyromania Backdraft red hot poker and the real surprise, an Easter Lily, I simply don’t remember having an Easter Lily in my possession. When they all hit together, I was strutting around as if I were a garden guru.

This brings up the topic of timing. So far I am getting about eight weeks of bloom ranging from late April to June. Sometimes it shifts a little later. Partnering perennials to sync in bloom is the work of Mother Nature. It is a wonderful thing when it happens.

Bee balm is found in moist, slightly acidic environments from sun to part shade. That partnered with a hardiness zone from 4a to 8b means a lot of gardeners can find success with Upscale Red Velvet. I mentioned bees and butterflies, particularly Eastern Tiger Swallowtails but, of course, you will attract hummingbirds too.

The first thing everyone asks me is, "Does it get powdery mildew?" So far I have not seen powdery mildew on the Upscale or Leading Lady series. It is always a good recommendation to space accordingly to maximize air circulation.

Perennials don’t find themselves in university trials to the extent annuals do but Upscale Red Velvet did garner a Top Performer Award at Michigan State. Several industry professionals do mention the fragrance or mint-like properties of the foliage as being great for herbal teas. Upscale Red Velvet is one of the flowers that makes me excited about the next year. Locate your source or ask your garden center to get some next spring and you too will find yourself counting the days.

Garden Guy: Bee balm leaves make a great tea, and the blooms are like fireworks in the garden