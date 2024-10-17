Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    Effingham County Commissioners vote 3-1 to deny industrial property on Old Augusta Road

    By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJBjO_0wAKguTb00

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccurate headline.)

    Residents in Effingham County were thrilled Tuesday night upon learning commissioners turned down the rezoning of 114 acres from residential to light industrial for warehouse/distribution use on Old Augusta Road. The development was denied 3-1.

    “What concerns me most is the land use, getting that far up into the residential…I’ve been pretty consistent with industrial getting close to the residential out there,” said Commissioner Phil Keiffer.

    Of chief concern among residents is the development backs up to a watershed that supplies drinking water for locals.

    More: Could a fourth Buc-ee's location be coming to Georgia? Here's what we know

    Resident John Schwarzkopf was concerned that runoff from the industrial unit could impact the Savannah water intake, which supplies water for a portion of Effingham County.

    “I am anti-growth, especially anti-warehouse growth,” said Schwarzkopf. “I am not a fan of that one at all. I’m very much opposed to it. They should not be building warehouses close to the water intake. Everywhere else in the country I have lived, watersheds are sacred. They are fenced off. You can’t even hike around them.”

    Before Tuesday's meeting, Chad Zittrouer, President of Kern & Co., LLC and agent for the developer, North Point Industrial LLC, answered questions from the Savannah Morning News, in which he addressed concerns such as to how close the development would be to the water intake and homes on Chimney Road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdAMp_0wAKguTb00

    According to Zittrouer, the city of Savannah could "supply potable water for several days for the users served by this system," in case of an emergency, such as an oil spill.

    The city of Savannah confirmed there would be enough water to sustain residents for a couple of days if Abercorn Creek were to become contaminated.

    "In the event that withdrawals from the Abercorn Creek intake were halted, the City’s I&D Facility has an approximate 1-2 day supply of raw water it could provide to the City’s customer base, which includes some portions of Effingham County," said Joshua Peacock, press secretary for the city of Savannah. "The City does not provide water to all residents of Effingham County."

    More: Day 3 of Leilani Simon 'Toddler in Landfill Murder Trial': Watch live court coverage

    Zittrouer also pointed to the designated truck route and the widening of a portion of Old Augusta Road as to why the location is suitable for industrial use.

    “While we acknowledge there are residents within the vicinity, we are providing 150’ buffers with 25’ tall berms,” said Zittrouer. “Based upon the provisions incorporated into our development plan, we firmly believe there will be minimal impact on any of the existing residents.  Furthermore, the property is currently zoned R-1 which would allow for approximately 270 single-family detached residences. It is our belief this proposed warehouse/distribution facility is a better fit for this particular property.”

    Now that the rezoning request has been denied, Zittrouer is looking at another option.

    More: See who has cast a ballot in Georgia's record-breaking early voting

    "We will evaluate our options including the consideration of a potential residential development based upon the current zoning designation," said Zittrouer.

    Schwarzkopf said he reached out to others in the community to speak up, thinking more voices would help commissioners see why residents were against the development.

    It worked.

    "I emailed the commissioners early in the day asking them to please vote it down due to the watershed and encouraged other people to email and show up at the meeting as well," said Schwarzkopf. "I guess that did some good."

    Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Effingham County Commissioners vote 3-1 to deny industrial property on Old Augusta Road

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    .59 caliber
    1d ago
    Damn! Finally somebody on a City/County Council said enough is enough and no to another Mega-Warehouse. To many have already been built and are sitting empty. The Georgia Port Authority will never have enough incoming freight to fill what’s already here. It’s become a blight on 3 counties already and spreading into lower South Carolina.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Leilani Simon's ex-boyfriend testifies at jury trial, agreed to wiretapping of hotel room
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Y'all are too kind! This national study ranks Savannah the kindest city in America
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Garden Guy: Bee balm leaves make a great tea, and the blooms are like fireworks in the garden
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy