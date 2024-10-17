Monument for "Seven Ladies" of Savannah's historic preservation movement set for 2025

(This article has been updated to correct an inaccuracy.)

Situated between the Davenport House and Historic Savannah Foundation headquarters, Columbia Square is at the center of Savannah's preservation legacy.

Soon the square, located between York and State streets at the nexus of Habersham Street, will have a new feature to further that legacy with a monument honoring the "Seven Ladies," the group of seven women who launched Savannah's preservation movement after saving the Davenport House from demolition. The monument was given final approval by Savannah City Council last Friday.

The marker will feature silhouettes of the seven women and have a brief description of their contributions to the preservation movement. The push for the monument was led by descendants of the original seven, and an unveiling is expected in summer 2025.

Silhouettes of Seven Preservation Ladies by Amy Paige Condon on Scribd

“This monument will serve as a meaningful, enduring addition to Columbia Square where the movement began," said Lucy Brannen, granddaughter of one of the original seven Lucy McIntire, in an Historic Savannah Foundation press release. Brannen was one of the descendants who led the creation of the monument.

The seven women were Katharine Judkins Clark, Elinor Adler Dillard, Anna Colquitt Hunter, Lucy Barrow McIntire, Dorothy Ripley Roebling, Nola McEvoy Roos and Jane Adair Wright.

The monument will be a gray granite "slant marker" that features a 30-by-20-inch bronze plaque. The top of the marker will feature the silhouettes of each woman, followed by the description of their contributions. The marker will read:

“These seven ladies are recognized and honored in grateful recognition and lasting appreciation of their heroic effort in 1955 to save the Davenport House from demolition and to inspire the preservation of historic structures in the city of Savannah. Their success in raising the necessary funds to purchase the house provided the catalyst to found Historic Savannah Foundation with a group of like-minded Savannah residents. This proved to be the turning point to limit destruction of the remaining historic structures in the city and to establish basic guidelines for future preservation efforts.”

Slant Marker Dimensions for Plaque Honoring Preservation Ladies by Amy Paige Condon on Scribd

The monument will sit in the northern part of Columbia Square, just off the brick paving and in between two benches that face the square's center. The Davenport House is in view of the monument's eventual location, making it part of the backdrop for those who will read it.

A summer 2025 unveiling would coincide with the 70th anniversary of saving the Davenport House, according to the HSF press release.

“We’re thrilled that a permanent monument will celebrate the vision of seven inspiring Savannah preservation leaders who changed the course of our city’s history,” said HSF CEO and President Sue Adler in the press release. “All of us at Historic Savannah Foundation are deeply honored to share their story and appreciate the hard work that went into designing, reviewing and approving this important new monument.”

The push for the Seven Ladies marker has its origins in the renaming of Taylor Square, formerly known as Calhoun Square. When the renaming process was underway, honoring the original seven preservationists was a potential idea. After the city ultimately chose to name the square for Susie King Taylor, the descendants of the seven marched forward with the dream of a permanent marker.

The total cost of the project is $30,000, and the organizers were able to fundraise the money to fund the monument. The monument will be fabricated by Savannah's DePue Monument Company.

The theme, location and preliminary design were previously approved by city council in August before council's final approval on Oct. 11.

"It's really an honor to recognize this movement. It was born here, started with one building and really took a city and a nation by storm," said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo at the city council meeting.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Monument for "Seven Ladies" of Savannah's historic preservation movement set for 2025