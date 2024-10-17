Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    Monument for "Seven Ladies" of Savannah's historic preservation movement set for 2025

    By Evan Lasseter, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXeKE_0wAKLoxU00

    (This article has been updated to correct an inaccuracy.)

    Situated between the Davenport House and Historic Savannah Foundation headquarters, Columbia Square is at the center of Savannah's preservation legacy.

    Soon the square, located between York and State streets at the nexus of Habersham Street, will have a new feature to further that legacy with a monument honoring the "Seven Ladies," the group of seven women who launched Savannah's preservation movement after saving the Davenport House from demolition. The monument was given final approval by Savannah City Council last Friday.

    The marker will feature silhouettes of the seven women and have a brief description of their contributions to the preservation movement. The push for the monument was led by descendants of the original seven, and an unveiling is expected in summer 2025.

    Silhouettes of Seven Preservation Ladies by Amy Paige Condon on Scribd

    “This monument will serve as a meaningful, enduring addition to Columbia Square where the movement began," said Lucy Brannen, granddaughter of one of the original seven Lucy McIntire, in an Historic Savannah Foundation press release. Brannen was one of the descendants who led the creation of the monument.

    The seven women were Katharine Judkins Clark, Elinor Adler Dillard, Anna Colquitt Hunter, Lucy Barrow McIntire, Dorothy Ripley Roebling, Nola McEvoy Roos and Jane Adair Wright.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2ePn_0wAKLoxU00

    The monument will be a gray granite "slant marker" that features a 30-by-20-inch bronze plaque. The top of the marker will feature the silhouettes of each woman, followed by the description of their contributions. The marker will read:

    “These seven ladies are recognized and honored in grateful recognition and lasting appreciation of their heroic effort in 1955 to save the Davenport House from demolition and to inspire the preservation of historic structures in the city of Savannah. Their success in raising the necessary funds to purchase the house provided the catalyst to found Historic Savannah Foundation with a group of like-minded Savannah residents. This proved to be the turning point to limit destruction of the remaining historic structures in the city and to establish basic guidelines for future preservation efforts.”

    Slant Marker Dimensions for Plaque Honoring Preservation Ladies by Amy Paige Condon on Scribd

    The monument will sit in the northern part of Columbia Square, just off the brick paving and in between two benches that face the square's center. The Davenport House is in view of the monument's eventual location, making it part of the backdrop for those who will read it.

    A summer 2025 unveiling would coincide with the 70th anniversary of saving the Davenport House, according to the HSF press release.

    “We’re thrilled that a permanent monument will celebrate the vision of seven inspiring Savannah preservation leaders who changed the course of our city’s history,” said HSF CEO and President Sue Adler in the press release. “All of us at Historic Savannah Foundation are deeply honored to share their story and appreciate the hard work that went into designing, reviewing and approving this important new monument.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S05Uf_0wAKLoxU00

    The push for the Seven Ladies marker has its origins in the renaming of Taylor Square, formerly known as Calhoun Square. When the renaming process was underway, honoring the original seven preservationists was a potential idea. After the city ultimately chose to name the square for Susie King Taylor, the descendants of the seven marched forward with the dream of a permanent marker.

    The total cost of the project is $30,000, and the organizers were able to fundraise the money to fund the monument. The monument will be fabricated by Savannah's DePue Monument Company.

    The theme, location and preliminary design were previously approved by city council in August before council's final approval on Oct. 11.

    "It's really an honor to recognize this movement. It was born here, started with one building and really took a city and a nation by storm," said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo at the city council meeting.

    Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Monument for "Seven Ladies" of Savannah's historic preservation movement set for 2025

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Leilani Simon's ex-boyfriend testifies at jury trial, agreed to wiretapping of hotel room
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Y'all are too kind! This national study ranks Savannah the kindest city in America
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Garden Guy: Bee balm leaves make a great tea, and the blooms are like fireworks in the garden
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy