    • Savannah Morning News

    With property fully rezoned, fairgrounds development slated for Oct. 25 groundbreaking

    By Evan Lasseter, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3s62_0wAJf51N00

    The year has been one of major progress for planned redevelopment of the 66.5-acre former fairgrounds property at 4801 Meding St. Within the span of about six months the city secured a project development agreement and made all the necessary rezoning for the site, which will contain a mix of affordable housing, recreation and mixed-use development.

    Savannah City Council approved the final rezoning as a planned development at its Oct. 11 meeting, paving the way for District 5 Alderwoman Estella Shabazz to announce groundbreaking for the project's first phase will happen on Oct. 25. Upon completion, the project will be one of the most sweeping affordable housing developments in city history, with up to 400 income-based affordable units.

    "We have been working towards this time and this moment for quite some time," said Mayor Van Johnson during the Oct. 11 meeting. "This sets into place the real shape of the fairgrounds project."

    The project is set for kickoff as Chatham County faces a housing shortage of at least 10,000 units . Devoting city-owned property to housing development implements a policy recommendation from the 2021 Housing Savannah Action Plan .

    More: With agreement in place, Fairgrounds property development process moves at quicker pace

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ljgy6_0wAJf51N00

    The project's first phase will entail construction of approximately 30 single-family homes and about 20 townhomes. The city is closing each phase individually with the developer P3JVG LLC, and phase one is scheduled to close this Friday, Oct. 18.

    A specific development plan for each phase will have to receive approval from the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission before construction begins. The rezoning approved by council came with a set of uses allowed and prohibited within the planned development.

    Particular issues that will not be allowed on the site include alcohol sales, firearm sales, adult-oriented material and entertainment, pawn shops and smoke shops.

    More: As fairgrounds project nears development agreement, city receives $2.5 million grant support

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141ux0_0wAJf51N00

    The full development will have five phases in total, with future phases bringing a 2.4-acre park, basketball courts and movie studios in addition to housing. Each phase is slated for completion within 12 months of the land purchase, except for the final phase, which will be completed within 18 months.

    Here is the breakdown of each phase.

    • Phase 1: 30 single-family homes and 20 townhomes
    • Phase 2: 70 affordable senior living apartments (made affordable by a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit); 2.4-acre park
    • Phase 3: Studios, sport fields and basketball courts
    • Phase 4: 60 townhomes, commercial, sports fields, nature preserve
    • Phase 5: 220 apartments and indoor rec facility

    Every single-family home will be for sale, and the townhomes will be a mix of for rent and for sale. For-sale homes have to be sold to a household making no more than 80% of the area median income, calculated based on the number of people in a household . Rental units will have a more specific affordability breakdown: 37.5% of units at or below 40% of AMI; 25% of units between 40% and 60% AMI; and another 37.5% of units between 60% and 80% AMI.

    "That's 100 percent of the units that are going to be affordable housing," said City Manager Jay Melder at a May council workshop outlining the development agreement.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: With property fully rezoned, fairgrounds development slated for Oct. 25 groundbreaking

    Jamal Murray
    2d ago
    why tf would they slap it in the middle of the west considering most crime literally happens along that one strip of Montgomery.
    joeisadumpsterfire
    2d ago
    It will be Tatemville 2 Crime etc
