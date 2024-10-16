Could a fourth Buc-ee's location be coming to Georgia? Here's what we know

A popular tourist chain may be expanding its Georgia footprint.

It was reported by the Ledger-Enquirer , a Columbus newspaper, that Buc-ee's is looking to build another location in Monroe County (just outside Macon). The source was real-estate director Stan Beard, Jr. who said there is plenty of work still to do but that Buc-ee's is excited about the opportunity.

The proposed plan involves a 74,000 square-foot facility with 120 gas pumps on Rumble Road in the Smarr/Forsyth area, off I-75. Monroe County Commissioners will likely meet in December to vote on the proposal.

If it goes through, it would be the fourth Buc-ee's including the one in development in Brunswick and the two open stores in Fort Valley and Adairsville. As of last month, the Brunswick spot is set to open next summer.

Buc-ee's had 'no comment' on the new location when reached by Gannett/Savannah Morning News.

For those who haven't been to one, Buc-ee's is a chain of gas stations/convenience stores with a ton of branded merchandise depicting their beaver mascot. They are also a popular spot for good food, with some of the favorites being the 'Beaver Nuggets,' 20 jerky variations, and the 'Texas Roundup' sections offering brisket, pulled pork, sausages, turkey and roasted cinnamon nuts.

