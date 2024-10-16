Can we get a witness? Bluffton's Burnt Church Distillery welcomes whiskey congregants

Earlier this year, I wrote about the Atomica liquors crafted by brothers Smith and Pratt Mathews, and how Atomica is the only distillery operation in town following the demise of Ghost Coast Distillery. (Despite the predictable photos of lush marsh views featured on its website, Savannah Distilling doesn’t count in my book as it’s based in Atlanta.)

Since my interview with Atomica, I’ve been curious to experience Burnt Church Distillery in nearby Bluffton, S.C. On a recent visit to the massive building with its bricked herringbone-patterned courtyard and immaculate landscaping, I met with Distillery President Chris Crowe. We sat in the comfortable Study, situated just outside the tasting room and restaurant, which features soaring vaulted ceilings clad with reclaimed oak, exposed brick, and black steel, and highlights a circular stained-glass window of the Burnt Church’s shield logo. The pervasive church-themed branding is on point: the restaurant and tasting room (where one can order cocktails, a flight of whiskeys, appetizers, tacos, salads or pizza) is, fittingly, called the Sanctuary.

Kentucky-born Crowe tells me that Burnt Church is the name of a nearby road, and the distillery, which opened in March 2021, is designed to celebrate and explore the town of Bluffton’s rich antebellum history, much of which is displayed on educational wall panels in the Study. (Interestingly, the doors to the Study are from the 1854 Church of the Cross in Bluffton and would have been entered by the Union troops when they took over the town in 1863.) The brainchild of serial entrepreneurs, Billy and Sean Watterson, many millions of dollars were invested in historical research, developing whiskey recipes prior to opening, and in building the beautiful distillery, venue spaces, kitchen, and, of course, the fully stocked gift shop featuring such products as branded barware and accessories, apparel and leather goods, drinkware, books, hats, and bottles of liquor.

In the Mercantile, one can choose from such cleverly named products as Confession Bourbon; the best-selling Anita’s Choice Bourbon (named after the suffragette and 19 th Amendment activist Anita Pollitzer, born in Charleston in 1894); Confession Bourbon; Sin Eater Cinnamon Whiskey; Devil’s Elbow Gin (named after the Devil’s Elbow Barony created in 1718 when the Lowcountry was carved into several land grants, and site of present-day Bluffton); or Palmer’s Stretch Rye Whiskey (the road known as Burnt Church after 1954, was originally called Palmer’s Stretch after Black businessman, George Palmer). In addition to whiskey, bourbon, and moonshine, the distillery also produces non-GMO corn-based vodkas, gins, agaves, and liqueurs. For such a young business, the awards are already impressive: the 2023 American Spirits Council of Tasters gave double platinum to Palmer’s Stretch Rye, and the rice-based Bluffton Whiskey was runner-up for best-in-show.

I follow Crowe through a door off the family-friendly restaurant and tasting room to take a brief tour of the distillery operation.

“Currently we produce 1,000 to 1,200 barrels a year,” he says. “We sell it here and are in distribution in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and in New York City.”

We begin in the grain milling room – intentionally, all the grains (rye, wheat, and barley) come from local farmers in South Carolina. A 500-gallon pot still is used for agave and gin, and an efficient column still distills whiskey and rye in just four-and-a-half hours. There are usually five production runs a week, each producing five barrels.

“We put whiskey in 30-gallon barrels at first, but now we do 53-gallon barrels. What I’m distilling right now won’t be ready ‘til 2029.” On average, the whiskeys sit for five years, so Crowe has the tricky job of forecasting the quantities needed. By necessity, his recent production plan extends out to 2036.

Finally, I take a seat at the roomy bar to talk with Food and Beverage Manager Kaylee Cunningham, formerly with JW Plant Riverside’s Electric Moon Skytop Lounge , who tells me that in addition to the classic cocktails always on offer, a signature cocktail menu, changed quarterly, allows the opportunity for her bartenders to be featured (Brandon F.’s Floradora made with tequila, blood orange simple syrup, lime juice, and a splash of ginger beer sounds divine!)

All syrups are crafted in-house, and ingredients are intentionally limited so that “the spirit can shine through.” Interestingly, Cunningham reveals a new “secret” menu called Untold Offerings, only available at the bar, and consisting of three cocktails that are twists on a classic Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, and Collins, and a vodka-based drink that seems particularly innovative: The Golden Chalice featuring Burnt Church Original Vodka, Caramel Grind Liquor, Bourbon Cream, and Saint Coffee Moonshine, and sprinkled with gold flakes.

Cunningham prepares their best-selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails for me. She mixes up the Old Town Old Fashioned : 2 ounces Antia’s Choice Bourbon, ½ ounce Demerara simple syrup, 2 dashes orange Angostura Bitters, and two dashes of unflavored bitters. Priced at $14, the drink is poured over one large ice cube (with drops of cherry juice accentuating the distillery’s signature shield cut into the cube right before serving), and is garnished with a lemon peel twist and a Luxardo cherry. Easily replicated at home, the cocktail is unbelievably smooth, with just the right proportion of sweetness.

Next, she makes the most requested mocktail on the menu. The Watterson , priced at $11, is made with 2 ounces Amethyst Blueberry Ginger Mint, ¼ ounce lemon juice, ¼ ounce vanilla syrup, and ¼ ounce blueberry syrup shaken vigorously over ice. Poured over fresh ice, topped with ginger beer, and garnished with dehydrated lemon, the drink has the most delicious, slightly spicey “bite” from the capsicum in the Amethyst. This is one of the first zero-proofs I’ve had where the alcohol mouthfeel is truly replicated.

With plans to add a sports bar and expand the menu options, Burnt Church Distillery is most definitely worth the 45-minute drive from Savannah. Combine your trip with some shopping or art gallery visits in historic Old Town Bluffton, or plan ahead by booking a mixology class or a private or small-group history and production tour. Annual VIP memberships (such as the Sippin’ Saint and Sin Eater) offer access to exclusive discounts and events, and six unique spaces are available for venue rental.

Each month, the distillery chooses a charitable Giveback Partner which receives proceeds from the cocktail and non-alcohol cocktail-of-the-month. This month, that’s The Great Pumpkin featuring Burnt Church Original Vodka, Sippin’ Saint Sweet Potato Moonshine, burnt Church Bourbon Cream, and a splash of pumpkin liqueur, and the Pink Lady mocktail, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, a portion of mixology class fees, tour fees, and membership fees go the charity, which this month is Hilton Head Humane. Just another good reason for Savannahians to consider joining this congregation!

Burnt Church Distillery opens at noon seven days a week and is located at 120 Bluffton Road in Bluffton. Find out more on their website, BurntChurchDistillery.com and @burntchurchdistillery.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Can we get a witness? Bluffton's Burnt Church Distillery welcomes whiskey congregants