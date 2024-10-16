State shows video of Leilani Simon interrogation to jury during second day of murder trial

In the second day of the jury trial of Leilani Simon, charged with murder in the 2022 death of her 20-month-old son Quinton Simon, Chatham County Special Assistant District Attorney (ADA) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean relied on the testimony of two Chatham County Police (CCPD) officers and two Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents involved in the nearly six-week search of a landfill for Quinton's remains.

Dean entered multiple videos into evidence that showed Leilani Simon changing her recollections during interviews with police on the day Leilani reported Quinton’s disappearance.

In the videos, CCPD detective Marian Lemmons and another officer are seen questioning Leilani Simon. Most of the initial questions, Dean noted, focused on the treatment of Quinton by her then-boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, and her brother, Paul Simon, then veered into whether an accident occurred leading up to Quinton going missing. Detectives asked if he had walked out of the house, and about a suspicious stranger, about 19 to 20 years old, who Leilani said was seen in the area before Quinton went missing.

More: Jury empaneled for Leilani Simon murder trial; opening arguments slated for Monday morning

More: Chatham County Judge Tammy Stokes rules babysitter's testimony admissible in Leilani Simon trial

More: State lays out case against Leilani Simon in two-hour argument on first day of murder trail

When asked by Dean whether police kept an open mind about the case at the time, Lemmons testified that they did. Whenever the police officers questioned Leilani Simon about her timeline, Lemmons testified, she seemed to get hysterical.

An Augusta-based FBI agent, Farrah Rajabi, testified that there was a continuous effort to follow-up on other leads, specifically with Quinton’s father, Henry “Bubba” Moss, including by collecting his DNA sample and speaking with him regularly.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta office Brian Ozden testified that he canvassed nearby neighborhoods and ultimately requested the help of “Team Adam,” a program of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which deploys consultants, former law enforcement professionals, to the sites of critical child-abduction and missing-child incidents.

Jury trial continues at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: State shows video of Leilani Simon interrogation to jury during second day of murder trial