It's not quite Platform 9 3/4 but the Georgia State Railroad Museum comes close this Sunday when the Coastal Heritage Society and the Savannah Children's Museum transform into a Harry Potter-themed wizarding wonderland.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 20, children and their parents are invited to immerse themselves in inventive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) activities and experiments dressed up as classes in potions and spells inspired by J.K. Rowling's seven-book series of Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley's adventures at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“We enjoy hosting this magical event every year for the community so that we can provide a unique way for children to experience the museum while participating in educational activities,” said CHS CEO Nora Lee.

Lowcountry Turners will craft lathe-turned wands, available for purchase as long as supplies last. The Pie Society Food Truck and Savannah Square Pops will be on hand to provide treats for all the tricksters.

If You Go >>

What: Frogwarts: A Magical Adventure!

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s Museum, 655 Louisville Road, Savannah

Tickets: $15 for CHS members; $17 for nonmembers

Info: chsgeorgia.org/event/frogwarts-a-magical-adventure/

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: DO Savannah: Bring the whole family for incantations, potions and magic at CHS' 'Frogwarts'