The city of Port Wentworth is positively pumpkin spiced this weekend when its Leisure Services Department celebrates the season with its annual Fall Festival. Live gymnastics, a screening of the movie "Casper," and bouncy inflatables blend for family-friendly fun, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 18, at 317 Cantyre St.

The Fall Festival is free for the community and features an all-ages costume contest, a picture-perfect pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, free hotdogs, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a prize raffle basket.

“We are excited for the community to come together, make memories and celebrate the fall season,” said Leisure Services Director Tiffany Lancaster in a press release. “We strive to provide a welcoming and entertaining event for our community with activities that bring joy to every generation.”

If You Go >>

What: Port Wentworth Fall Festival

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 18

Where: 317 Cantyre St.

Tickets: Free to the public

Info: portwentworthga.gov/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: DO Savannah: Port Wentworth goes all in on pumpkin season at its annual Fall Festival