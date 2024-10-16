Open in App
    DO Savannah: Port Wentworth goes all in on pumpkin season at its annual Fall Festival

    By Destini Ambus, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciN67_0w8mnjLw00

    The city of Port Wentworth is positively pumpkin spiced this weekend when its Leisure Services Department celebrates the season with its annual Fall Festival. Live gymnastics, a screening of the movie "Casper," and bouncy inflatables blend for family-friendly fun, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 18, at 317 Cantyre St.

    The Fall Festival is free for the community and features an all-ages costume contest, a picture-perfect pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, free hotdogs, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a prize raffle basket.

    “We are excited for the community to come together, make memories and celebrate the fall season,” said Leisure Services Director Tiffany Lancaster in a press release. “We strive to provide a welcoming and entertaining event for our community with activities that bring joy to every generation.”

    If You Go >>

    What: Port Wentworth Fall Festival

    When: 6 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 18

    Where: 317 Cantyre St.

    Tickets: Free to the public

    Info: portwentworthga.gov/

    Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: DO Savannah: Port Wentworth goes all in on pumpkin season at its annual Fall Festival

