Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    DO Savannah: The Bones of J.R. Jones haunt the stage a Stopover's riverfront concert series

    By Christopher Berinato,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mS5x_0w8mnN8400

    Savannah Stopover is bringing back indie folk and blues artist the Bones of J.R. Jones for a free concert at the Park at Eastern Wharf .

    The Bones of J.R. Jones is the moniker of New York singer-songwriter Jonathon Linaberry, who has been creating mesmerizing and cinematic blues since 2012. Linaberry has released four critically acclaimed albums and several well-received EPs. His songs have appeared in many television shows including Daredevil, Longmire , and Graceland , and he soundtracked an Amazon commercial directed by Taika Waitiki.

    Linaberry started out playing in punk and hardcore bands in middle school and high school. Although he stopped playing music for several years when he went to college, the rawness and honesty of punk made Linaberry’s eventual embracement of the blues a natural transition.

    “Obviously, you know what the blues are as a kid, at least on a peripheral level,” Linaberry explained over the phone. “There was a moment when I was working in a dorm room late at night with a friend, working on an assignment, and they put on a Blind Lemon Jefferson record. He was an old 1920s Texas bluesman. It was just something I’d never heard before. It was a type of blues that wasn’t on the radio or polished—It was a raw, sort of ugly, emotive, cathartic moment for this person singing, and it blew me away.

    “I still didn’t start playing music at that time, but when I did pick up the guitar again that was always in the back of my head and it informed where I wanted to take the project.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Dgb9_0w8mnN8400

    Isolation in Catskills influences sound of new album

    The Bones of J.R. Jones’ most recent album, “Slow Lightning,” steers away from the heavy blues stomp of his earlier records, and leans into a more haunting gothic noir, informed by the rural farmhouse in the Catskill mountains where he and his wife relocated several years ago from Brooklyn, New York.

    “A lot of that record was written in 2020, 2021, and I think living up in the Catskills is pretty isolating at times,” said Linaberry. “It’s beautiful and we love it up there, but it is a very siloed creative experience. The nights are long in the wintertime, and cold, so I think that does play into the palette of the songwriting.”

    Another change in Linaberry’s music is the use of subtle synthesizers and vintage drum machines. Many Americana albums can sound overwrought and overproduced, but Linaberry’s nuanced use of electronic elements makes his traditional string music (guitars, banjos, pedal steel) sound contradictorily more authentic and unpretentious.

    “I’ve been definitely going down that world a lot more these days,” said Linaberry, who collaborated with longtime producer Kiyoshi Matsuyama. “In fact, we’re wrapping up a new record right now and I think I went even further in that direction. For me it’s a funny intersection between what could be perceived as a very polished synth sound and a drum machine, and how that lays over gritty acoustic guitar. It adds a fun dichotomy and juxtaposition to it.”

    For The Bones of J.R. Jones’ previous Savannah Stopover appearances, Linaberry performed solo using a guitar, banjo, and modified drum kit. For his current tour, Linaberry is accompanied by drummer Jeremy Kolker. Linaberry has a new album almost wrapped up and expects to release in next year. In the meantime, fans can hear Linaberry perform many of the new songs at his upcoming show.

    “Part of the fun for me playing out in different arrangements, whether it as a duo, or me solo, or even as a three-piece, is figuring out how to make the songs from an album translate into a live session,” said Linaberry. “As a pretty small independent musician, I don’t have the overhead to bring a band out with me. When Jeremy is out on the road with me, there are probably four or five songs from my new record worked into my set, even if it’s just to take a temperature on them. Playing them live is a totally different experience than the record, so it will be fun to see how the crowd reacts and what songs hit and what songs don’t.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqSgG_0w8mnN8400

    The Andrew Sovine Trio featuring Elli Perry is opening for the Bones of J.R. Jones. There will be food trucks from Ark Royal Burgers, Latin Chicks, and Low Country Lobster, as well as food and drinks from Squirrel’s Pizza, Bar by Fleeting, and Honeysuckle Gelato.

    The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

    If You Go >>

    What: Riverfront Concert Series presents The Bones of J.R. Jones w/ The Andrew Sovine Trio featuring Elli Perry

    When: 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 17

    Where: The Park at Eastern Wharf, 101 Port St.

    Cost: Free

    Info: theparkateasternwharf.com

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: DO Savannah: The Bones of J.R. Jones haunt the stage a Stopover's riverfront concert series

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Garden Guy: Bee balm leaves make a great tea, and the blooms are like fireworks in the garden
    Savannah Morning News52 minutes ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Leilani Simon's ex-boyfriend testifies at jury trial, agreed to wiretapping of hotel room
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson25 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy