DO Savannah: The Bones of J.R. Jones haunt the stage a Stopover's riverfront concert series

Savannah Stopover is bringing back indie folk and blues artist the Bones of J.R. Jones for a free concert at the Park at Eastern Wharf .

The Bones of J.R. Jones is the moniker of New York singer-songwriter Jonathon Linaberry, who has been creating mesmerizing and cinematic blues since 2012. Linaberry has released four critically acclaimed albums and several well-received EPs. His songs have appeared in many television shows including Daredevil, Longmire , and Graceland , and he soundtracked an Amazon commercial directed by Taika Waitiki.

Linaberry started out playing in punk and hardcore bands in middle school and high school. Although he stopped playing music for several years when he went to college, the rawness and honesty of punk made Linaberry’s eventual embracement of the blues a natural transition.

“Obviously, you know what the blues are as a kid, at least on a peripheral level,” Linaberry explained over the phone. “There was a moment when I was working in a dorm room late at night with a friend, working on an assignment, and they put on a Blind Lemon Jefferson record. He was an old 1920s Texas bluesman. It was just something I’d never heard before. It was a type of blues that wasn’t on the radio or polished—It was a raw, sort of ugly, emotive, cathartic moment for this person singing, and it blew me away.

“I still didn’t start playing music at that time, but when I did pick up the guitar again that was always in the back of my head and it informed where I wanted to take the project.”

Isolation in Catskills influences sound of new album

The Bones of J.R. Jones’ most recent album, “Slow Lightning,” steers away from the heavy blues stomp of his earlier records, and leans into a more haunting gothic noir, informed by the rural farmhouse in the Catskill mountains where he and his wife relocated several years ago from Brooklyn, New York.

“A lot of that record was written in 2020, 2021, and I think living up in the Catskills is pretty isolating at times,” said Linaberry. “It’s beautiful and we love it up there, but it is a very siloed creative experience. The nights are long in the wintertime, and cold, so I think that does play into the palette of the songwriting.”

Another change in Linaberry’s music is the use of subtle synthesizers and vintage drum machines. Many Americana albums can sound overwrought and overproduced, but Linaberry’s nuanced use of electronic elements makes his traditional string music (guitars, banjos, pedal steel) sound contradictorily more authentic and unpretentious.

“I’ve been definitely going down that world a lot more these days,” said Linaberry, who collaborated with longtime producer Kiyoshi Matsuyama. “In fact, we’re wrapping up a new record right now and I think I went even further in that direction. For me it’s a funny intersection between what could be perceived as a very polished synth sound and a drum machine, and how that lays over gritty acoustic guitar. It adds a fun dichotomy and juxtaposition to it.”

For The Bones of J.R. Jones’ previous Savannah Stopover appearances, Linaberry performed solo using a guitar, banjo, and modified drum kit. For his current tour, Linaberry is accompanied by drummer Jeremy Kolker. Linaberry has a new album almost wrapped up and expects to release in next year. In the meantime, fans can hear Linaberry perform many of the new songs at his upcoming show.

“Part of the fun for me playing out in different arrangements, whether it as a duo, or me solo, or even as a three-piece, is figuring out how to make the songs from an album translate into a live session,” said Linaberry. “As a pretty small independent musician, I don’t have the overhead to bring a band out with me. When Jeremy is out on the road with me, there are probably four or five songs from my new record worked into my set, even if it’s just to take a temperature on them. Playing them live is a totally different experience than the record, so it will be fun to see how the crowd reacts and what songs hit and what songs don’t.”

The Andrew Sovine Trio featuring Elli Perry is opening for the Bones of J.R. Jones. There will be food trucks from Ark Royal Burgers, Latin Chicks, and Low Country Lobster, as well as food and drinks from Squirrel’s Pizza, Bar by Fleeting, and Honeysuckle Gelato.

The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

If You Go >>

What: Riverfront Concert Series presents The Bones of J.R. Jones w/ The Andrew Sovine Trio featuring Elli Perry

When: 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 17

Where: The Park at Eastern Wharf, 101 Port St.

Cost: Free

Info: theparkateasternwharf.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: DO Savannah: The Bones of J.R. Jones haunt the stage a Stopover's riverfront concert series