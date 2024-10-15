Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    Power of 'basic': Low-cost solar system kept power on for Savannah couple after Helene

    By John Deem, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29acSh_0w7HR6eA00

    Marc Thomas wants to make one thing clear before he begins discussing the array of 14 photovoltaic panels on the rear roof of his Savannah home.

    “This is not luxury solar power,” he stresses as butterflies flit between flowers in his pollinator-friendly backyard.  “This is basic solar power, right?”

    As Thomas speaks, a generator drones outside the house next door. It is four days after the remnants of Hurricane Helene tore through Savannah, and his neighborhood remains without electricity.

    But the tidy one-story home the 77-year-old Thomas shares with his wife, Margo, never lost power thanks to the solar panels and accompanying battery storage.

    It’s the fifth outage in the neighborhood since the system was installed in mid-April, but the Thomases’ service was never interrupted, he says.

    “A couple of them we didn't even know about until neighbors told us that the power was out the next day,” Thomas adds.

    The couple moved to Savannah from Baltimore in 2011 after Marc – also an author and poet – retired from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services , where he worked in operations management.

    They’d been interested in going solar for years.

    “But the prices were outlandish, and the salesmen were frightening,” Thomas says. “And the costs were such that, like the break-even rate on your savings was something like 10 or 15 years in the future. So, when you're looking at something when you're 77, that doesn't make a lot of sense.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3nkg_0w7HR6eA00

    Bright future: New incentives aimed at opening solar to low- and middle-income Savannah residents

    A low-cost alternative

    Then Thomas read a news story about Georgia BRIGHT , a non-profit organization that makes solar more accessible to low- and moderate-income homeowners by eliminating up-front costs.

    The program is reserved for households with incomes of $150,000 or less.

    Georgia BRIGHT says it has 15 solar projects in the works or completed in Chatham County, with 11 of those in Savannah.

    The Thomases’ system was the first in Savannah to be facilitated through the program, which buys and installs the systems, then leases them to the homeowner.

    “The Thomas family represents exactly who Georgia BRIGHT aims to help – families who see the financial, environmental and health value of solar but face financial barriers or concerns about maintenance,” said the organization’s director, Alicia Brown, who led the city of Savannah’s sustainability efforts before moving to Georgia BRIGHT in July. “Without the program, they wouldn’t have been able to make the switch.”

    Since that switch, the Thomases’ typical power bill has plummeted from $180 to $30.

    “What we don’t use goes back to Georgia Power and we get credit for it,” Thomas adds.

    But in the Thomases’ case, the benefits of solar go beyond energy reliability and cost.

    Marc suffers from sleep apnea and uses a machine at night to help him breathe regularly.

    “So, power continuity in my sleep is very important to me, not just because I have difficulty sleeping, but the process of stopping breathing and starting again is very rough on the body and the brain,” he explains.

    The battery storage allows the machine to operate even when the panels aren’t exposed to sunlight.

    'Stewards of creation': Church goes solar with Old Testament inspiration

    Conservation is key

    While their home is still connected to the traditional energy grid, the Thomases do all they can to avoid having to use it.

    “Our system is not designed for maximum load,” Marc says. “So, when we're fully on solar, we don't have the oven on, and we try not to use the air conditioning any more than we have to.”

    The Thomases also line dry all their laundry and are careful to limit how much power any electric devices use, particularly when not in use. That includes appliances with digital time displays.

    “If we're not careful, we can use enough power so that the batteries reach a minimal state, and they shut off for a while and then, as long as the sun is shining, they come back on in a little while,” Thomas says. “If we don’t turn enough stuff off, it's hard to make it through the night. But we can do it.”

    The Thomases don’t mind being trendsetters. A head-turning mural by artist Jose Ray featuring multicolored flowers, birds and butterflies encompasses the entire front of their home.

    “He worked on it on and off for a couple months,” Marc says. “When he was just starting out, some of the neighbors were a little doubtful, like, ‘Isn't that a little strange?’ But then those same people came by to watch him whenever he was here working.”

    The Thomases’ solar panels also have gotten attention in the neighborhood, but Marc reiterates that practicality, not status, was the motivation behind them.

    “This is not luxury solar,” he repeats. “But it does exactly what we want.”

    John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. He can be reached at 912-652-0213 or jdeem@gannett.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0YSy_0w7HR6eA00

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Power of 'basic': Low-cost solar system kept power on for Savannah couple after Helene

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Welch.celeste
    1d ago
    Explain this to trump, please!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Chicken recalled for listeria risk sold at Kroger, Walmart, Aldi, and more
    WSAV News 31 day ago
    Leilani Simon's ex-boyfriend testifies at jury trial, agreed to wiretapping of hotel room
    Savannah Morning News2 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy