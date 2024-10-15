OPINION: Hurricane Helene reminds us the 'little things' make our lives infinitely better

Sometimes, insight comes in a flash of inspiration—the fall of a proverbial Newtonian apple, striking one’s noggin and yielding a world-changing epiphany.

But those times are rare. There’s a reason they are the stuff of legend.

Insight is most commonly a more gradual thing, like the creeping illumination of the horizon just before dawn.

And so, it is here.

Like many people across the South, our family weathered Hurricane Helene's stronger-than-expected apocalypse last week. We underestimated Helene, and she proceeded to remind us why that sort of hubris is the height of folly.

As the storm struck our neighborhood, my son and his wife called us. Concerned about the storm's ferocity, they asked if they could relocate to our house to ride out the storm, as their home (about a block away from our own) was surrounded by trees. Of course, we said yes.

The next day, they found four trees on their roof.

In the storm’s aftermath, a client of my son’s law practice died from carbon monoxide poisoning. A patient of mine whose home flooded with Hurricane Debbie a few weeks ago lost three cars to falling trees. Along with many of our friends and associates, we suffered through the inconveniences of power outages and the loss of internet service. We had to close our medical practice for a couple of days because we had no power.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

The angst that unfolded as the storm tore through Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina paled compared to the horrors experienced by the folks in western North Carolina. That region has been an essential part of my life since childhood. From summers spent at Camp Ridgecrest, near Black Mountain in the Swannanoa Valley, to many vacations in the mountains near Asheville, I have many wonderful memories of the region.

Hurricane Helene was an apocalyptic event for western North Carolina, unprecedented in recorded history. Hundreds are known to be dead, and thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed. The time for full recovery for that region is likely measured in years, not weeks.

So, as our lives in Savannah gradually returned to “normal” (whatever that means these days), I found myself reflecting on the value of the Little Things.

We tend to take the Little Things for granted. They aren’t spectacular, but they are important nonetheless, a series of tiny everyday miracles that make our lives infinitely better in so many ways. Glossing over them, we conveniently forget how they impact our lives until they are gone.

So here are a few words of praise for the Little Things.

Electricity. Thank you, Thomas Edison. From AC (how did anyone ever live in the South without it?) and refrigeration to power tools, the availability of electrical power is life-changing. Conversely, the loss of it is crippling. After the storm, I bought more generators. I did not miss looking at social media, however.

Running water. I had one patient who started a bowel prep for a colonoscopy before she realized that she had no running water because the pump on her well was out from the storm. She quickly became appreciative of the intrinsic benefits of running water. But kudos to her—she showed up for the colonoscopy anyway! (I did not ask for specifics of how she managed that. That would have been TMI, as the saying goes).

Utility workers. God bless them. That’s all I have to say.

Curbside trash pickup. Our yard was not as hard hit as some, but we nevertheless piled a small mountain of debris up on the curbside after the storm. At some point, I know a horde of magical elves from the county will show up at my home, and the mountain of vegetation will disappear, probably while I’m at work. That’s no small miracle. If it weren’t for them, Mount Rose Dhu would probably be standing at our curb until I’m dead.

Family. You can appreciate those who genuinely care for you in times of crisis. As is usually the case, my family pulled together to support one another both during and after the storm. And despite the title of this article, that’s no “little thing.”

America. We live in a prosperous nation with ample opportunity to better ourselves through education and hard work. We are free to worship as we please and can say what we want without fear of retribution. Our wars are remote, and our crises are primarily self-inflicted. Most Americans are, therefore, fortunate enough to live in perpetual, peaceful oblivion.

There are reasons people from other countries want to come here, and anyone who cannot see that is either ignorant or willfully blind.

That, perhaps, is the biggest “little thing” of all.

I want to end this with a few prayers.

First, I’d like to pray for the safety and security of the many families impacted by Hurricane Helene, both here and elsewhere.

Second, I want us all to pray for national unity. In this time of pervasive political division, America is stronger when we all work together.

Third, I’d like to pray for peace. Life is far too short to spend it fighting against our fellow man.

These prayers are not little things—but they are important things, for all of us.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: OPINION: Hurricane Helene reminds us the 'little things' make our lives infinitely better