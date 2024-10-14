'It's about bringing the right jobs': New DBAC CEO shares future vision

The Development Authority of Bryan County has selected Ryan Purvis to be the organization's new chief executive officer. He was a unanimous pick among the board .

Purvis has previously held positions with Continental Heavy Civil Corp, Industrial and Crane Services and Moffatt and Nichol Engineering. Purvis graduated from Georgia Tech with a Master of Science in structural engineering. He is a member of the Georgia Tech Savannah Advisory Board and Victorious Family Prayer and Advisory Team.

“Ryan is a rising star in the economic development field, and I look forward to working with him for many years to come,” said Jon Seagraves, chair of the authority board. “His knowledge of the county and ability to build partnerships in his previous positions were major factors in the board’s decision to select Ryan for the leadership position.”

The Savannah Morning News interviewed Purvis to discuss his outlook on growth and development in Bryan County. Here is what he had to say.

Q: What piqued your interest about this position?

A: I really think a lot of my past experiences lined up to be a perfect fit for this role. I tell folks I'm a recovering engineer. From engineering to construction to finance to real estate, it all brings everything together. Most importantly, I love people and I love making a difference in the world and this is a very unique opportunity to really make an impact that's generational on a community.

Q: How can DABC balance growth, especially on the north side where those folks feel they are being pushed out?

A: I want to know what the needs are. I want to know what people want. The needs in North Bryan County may be slightly different than that of Richmond Hill and South Bryan County and that's okay. A lot of what I'm going to be doing early on is not stepping in and assuming I know everything because I don't. I'm going to be learning. I really want to engage with the existing partners to understand what their specific needs are, and at the same time, cultivate a situation where we can attract the right partners in the future.

Q: What is your vision for this county in terms of industrial growth?

A: Like any vision, it changes based on need. What we want to do is make sure we are growing in a sustainable, equitable way. Our end goal is to provide opportunities in our community. We want to provide an opportunity for folks where they know that their kids, their grandkids have opportunities to come back and better their life. It's about bringing the right jobs. It's about increasing our tax base so we can continue to have some of the best public schools around. But we want to do it in a way that we don't lose our soul.

Q: What else do you think Bryan County needs in terms of industrial growth?

A: Bryan County is uniquely positioned to grow in an appropriate way where we have the right people. What's great is we can be selective and we can bring in the right partners that also don't take the soul from Bryan County. That is accomplished by making sure you've got proper planning in place and making sure you understand what the partners bring. We offer something very unique to our region and so that's the part that excites me.

