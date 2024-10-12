Open in App
    Residents, Historic District Board of Review push for scaled down hotel proposal

    By Evan Lasseter, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxbZ4_0w4BAm2j00

    A petition for a 5-6-story hotel at 301 Tatnall St., abutting Liberty Street, was continued by the Savannah Historic District Board of Review Wednesday to address concerns of height and compatibility with the surrounding area. The hotel proposal is at the vacant lot between the Liberty Street Parking Garage and the retail building home to FraLi Gourmet and Savannah Coffee Roasters .

    While the item was continued to address height concerns, the eventual decision by HDBR has the potential to be precedent setting. Just yards across the street is the Savannah Civic Center site, which is slated for future development after Savannah City Council opted in June for a plan that would create developable land on the site.

    "We recognize that the design of this building will impact and set a precedent for the new construction that will take place across the street at the Civic Center site," said Ellie Isaacs, Historic Savannah Foundation's director of preservation and historic properties. "In agreement with staff's first concern, the proposed height is not visually compatible with the surrounding contributing context, especially the residential structures to the east."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCUEO_0w4BAm2j00

    More: Theater stays, arena razed. Savannah council adopts "even-handed" plan for Civic Center future

    Height-related concerns were unanimous from HDBR members, and the meeting drew a swath of residents also opposed to a building of that size. The city ordinance used by HDBR to assess the project's appropriateness states compatibility is assessed by only the contributing structures in an area, most of which are 2-3 stories in the area surrounding the project site.

    For example, the McCorkle, Johnson & McCoy law office next to the project site is 2.5 stories with a raised basement. The project site operates as a parking lot.

    The site is within a Downtown Historic District Height Map area that allows for five stories, and a sixth "bonus story" is permitted due to the project meeting criteria such as applying for LEED certification. The project's architect, Michael Garcia of LS3P Associates, presented a rendering that showed the total height lowered by about 5 feet, down to 71 from an initial 76 feet, and Garcia said there was potential to reduce the height further.

    "We do hope to continue working on this issue regarding height with several members from the (Downtown Neighborhood Association), with HSF, with any group that's interested in doing so," Garcia said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uODjq_0w4BAm2j00

    More: On Our Radar: Historic Savannah explores "evolving the revolving fund" in new lecture

    HDBR member Stan Houle said that something in the range of 3-4 stories would be a range potentially more compatible with the surrounding area. When Houle first saw the petition, it prompted him to dictionary search the word "behemoth," he said.

    While not in the immediate area, Garcia provided examples across Savannah where 5-story or larger buildings were near smaller, residential structures. Garcia provided over six examples which included Drayton Towers, and The Chatham dorms for Savannah College of Art and Design.

    "This isn't an atypical development pattern in Savannah," Garcia said. "On the contrary, Savannah is one of the first cities in the southeast to have a high rise."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPsud_0w4BAm2j00

    Downtown resident Susan Atkinson said there are larger structures that "dot and punctuate the city," adding some variation to height without dominating the landscape. On the whole, there are more smaller structures, which creates balance, Atkinson said.

    Putting a 5-6 story structure next to the 4-story Liberty Parking Garage would throw the block out of balance, she added.

    "I think that's the point is to keep Savannah balanced," Atkinson said. "Respect the homeowning, tax-paying, important citizens and residents of Savannah and manage commercial growth in a balanced way."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6kyg_0w4BAm2j00

    In addition to about 10 residents who spoke at the meeting, there was also a drove of online public comment on the petition. The online comments were overwhelmingly opposed to the proposed height, and many also objected to the hotel use on the site .

    The Tatnall Street hotel was one of two major hotel projects initially on Wednesday's agenda. The second, a proposal for a 6-story hotel at 20-24 E. Oglethorpe Ave., was continued in advance of the meeting to address a swath of online public comment regarding the building's size.

    More: City Talk: More aggressive policies needed to strengthen neighborhoods, mitigate tourism

    However, the issue of use is outside the purview of HDBR, which assesses the appropriateness of proposals that would "result in a material change in appearance" to resources in Savannah's Downtown Historic Overlay District. Still, HSF CEO and President Sue Adler took to the podium to address the topic, which she said deserved to be part of the record.

    "I think we all have to stop and think when is the day when we have too many hotels in this town?" Adler said. "And I think that's something that we should be asking our city leadership to address, and I think the time is now to have that conversation."

    Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Residents, Historic District Board of Review push for scaled down hotel proposal

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jonesie
    1d ago
    We DON'T Need Anymore Hotels!! Ridiculous!
    .59 caliber
    2d ago
    What!!! And deprive the City Council of its Developers Kickbacks and Contractors Gratuities for selling off Historic Land where the Revolutionary War was Fought and men made sacred by giving their lives for Liberty 🗽.
    View all comments
