Lifestyle maven Laila Ali shares story of determination and resilience at Smart Women luncheon

In her keynote address at the annual St. Joseph's/Candler Smart Women Luncheon and Expo Wednesday afternoon, former boxer Laila Ali said she knows a little something about fighting. Though she's long retired from her successful career as an undefeated boxing champion and is now an entrepreneur and owner of Laila Ali Lifestyle , a health and wellness brand, she applies much of what she learned from boxing to life: focus, determination, resilience and finding a way to win.

The Expo, in its 22nd year, is an annual fundraiser for the Telfair Mammography Fund , a foundation that provides no cost breast health services to uninsured and underinsured individuals. Last year, the fundraiser raised a record-breaking $220,000-plus. Preliminary numbers show that this year's campaign has met or exceeded last year's total, according to St. Joseph's/Candler's spokesman Scott Larson.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to speak to this audience because, number one, I think they're amazing," Ali said. "I'm happy to have been able to do my part and inspire the women in the room to share my story with them, and hopefully guide them through great, amazing things."

Ali, the youngest daughter of the late three-time world heavyweight boxing champion and activist Muhammad Ali , shared her story with the audience gathered at the Savannah Convention Center, telling them that she had been a fighter long before she stepped into the ring and continues to be one now. Her early ambitions were derailed as a teen with a three-month stint in juvenile detention, followed by a six-month stay in a group home. But she said those experiences shaped her into the person she is today.

"It taught me a lot about myself, when you're sitting in a room by yourself, with county underwear on and that county outfit on, with county food," Ali said. "Daddy can't help you, mama can't help you. You really have to look in the mirror and say, 'Okay, I got myself here. How am I going to prevent this from happening again?'"

Afterward, she trained and earned her certification as a nail technician. She opened Laila's Nail Studio at age 18 with the intention to expand. Right around the time she was pursuing beauty, Ali saw women boxing as she was getting ready to watch a Mike Tyson fight with a friend. It was the first time she had witnessed women in the ring, and she wanted to be one of them. It took her a year to convince herself to give it a try. After going to the gym to train and condition for six months, she fell in love with boxing.

"How did I not know that this was something that was available to me? I'd always been a fighter," Ali said. "I wanted to see if I actually had what it takes, because I understand the responsibility and pressure that would be on me, being Muhammad Ali's daughter."

Despite the pressure, Ali pursued her goal even without her father's approval initially.

"He says, 'It's not for women.' He says, 'It's a man's sport, and I don't want you to do it,'" Ali recalled to a crowd of more than 1,000 attendees. "I said, I understand how you feel, I respect you, I respect how you feel, but this is my life, and I've decided already and you're going to either support me or you're not."

Still, he supported her publicly and even attended her first match when she knocked out her opponent 54 seconds into the first round. This began her undefeated run of 24 wins, 21 knockouts and earning a world championship title.

Ali knew she couldn't box forever, so she returned to her passion of health and wellness, which she learned she loved through helping friends write meal plans and offering them advice to get fit. She incorporated her love of cooking into her developing lifestyle brand, evening competing and winning the Food Network's Chopped , writing a cookbook and developing a line of spice blends. She also did a stint on Dancing with the Stars , making it to the finals.

"We wear so many hats, right?" Ali said. "Everyone relies on us so for so much, because we're the rocks of our families. When I became a boxer I learned how important lifestyle choices are. While I'm standing up here, I want to make sure we take care of ourselves."

Ali said she hoped that people walked away feeling like they could do better than they're already doing in taking care of themselves, and with a plan and consistency that they could improve on any area of their lives.

