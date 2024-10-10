Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    Jury selection begins in trial of Leilani Simon, accused of murdering 20-month-old son

    By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    During jury selection in Chatham County Superior Court on Wednesday in the State of Georgia v. Leilani Maree Simon , assistant district attorneys (ADAs) and defense attorneys peppered prospective jurors with questions about news coverage of the case, whether they listened to true crime podcasts or had any serious scheduling conflicts, according to court proceedings attended by the Savannah Morning News .

    The full day of jury selection was the latest development in the murder case against Leilani Simon, who was indicted by a Chatham County grand jury indicted in December 2022 for the murder of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton Simon's remains were found in a county landfill on Nov. 18, 2022 after nearly six weeks of searching by investigators. Simon first reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5, 2022.

    There are 19 felony charges against Simon, including one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealing the death of another, one count of falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of making false statements during the course of a police investigation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TH3zj_0w1PM92G00

    More: Chatham County grand jury indicts Leilani Simon in Quinton Simon's murder

    More: Bones found in Chatham landfill identified as those of missing toddler Quinton Simon

    More: Did Leilani Simon invoke her right to remain silent? Attorneys argue points during hearing

    What happened during jury selection?

    Twenty-one jurors qualified and 15 were struck for cause during Wednesday's selection process. A motions hearing will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, where the state will seek clarity from Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes on a recent court order. Additional jury selection will resume on Friday morning.

    Former Chatham ADA and current Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean and Simon’s defense attorneys Martin Hilliard and Robert Persse peppered the jurors with questions throughout Wednesday. Serving as co-counsel alongside Dean was Jenny Parker, who lost her bid for the Democratic nomination to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones in the May 21 democratic primary . Parker was re-hired in June. Also sitting next to Parker and Dean was Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) Detective Marian Lemmons.

    Some prospective jurors explained why they would not be able to serve on the jury due to scheduling conflicts. Another said he would have to take frequent bathroom breaks due to a medical condition. One other prospective juror said he attends Georgia Southern University, and he couldn’t afford to miss another class.

    Many questions revolved around prospective jurors' exposure to news coverage about the case. At least 25 prospective jurors said they had seen or read news coverage of the case, and some said it might influence their opinion of the case, before even viewing the evidence.

    At times, the jury selection got emotional, with prospective jurors crying. One prospective juror said she lost her child during birth, and it would be triggering for her to serve. Some jurors worked alongside children in some capacity, such as social services or as teachers, and for them, seeing allegations of child abuse could be difficult to handle.

    Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jury selection begins in trial of Leilani Simon, accused of murdering 20-month-old son

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chatham County Judge Tammy Stokes rules babysitter's testimony admissible in Leilani Simon trial
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    GUEST COLUMN: 3-D mammography catches subtle changes, reduces patient anxiety
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy