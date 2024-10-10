Jury selection begins in trial of Leilani Simon, accused of murdering 20-month-old son

During jury selection in Chatham County Superior Court on Wednesday in the State of Georgia v. Leilani Maree Simon , assistant district attorneys (ADAs) and defense attorneys peppered prospective jurors with questions about news coverage of the case, whether they listened to true crime podcasts or had any serious scheduling conflicts, according to court proceedings attended by the Savannah Morning News .

The full day of jury selection was the latest development in the murder case against Leilani Simon, who was indicted by a Chatham County grand jury indicted in December 2022 for the murder of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton Simon's remains were found in a county landfill on Nov. 18, 2022 after nearly six weeks of searching by investigators. Simon first reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5, 2022.

There are 19 felony charges against Simon, including one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealing the death of another, one count of falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of making false statements during the course of a police investigation.

What happened during jury selection?

Twenty-one jurors qualified and 15 were struck for cause during Wednesday's selection process. A motions hearing will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, where the state will seek clarity from Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes on a recent court order. Additional jury selection will resume on Friday morning.

Former Chatham ADA and current Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean and Simon’s defense attorneys Martin Hilliard and Robert Persse peppered the jurors with questions throughout Wednesday. Serving as co-counsel alongside Dean was Jenny Parker, who lost her bid for the Democratic nomination to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones in the May 21 democratic primary . Parker was re-hired in June. Also sitting next to Parker and Dean was Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) Detective Marian Lemmons.

Some prospective jurors explained why they would not be able to serve on the jury due to scheduling conflicts. Another said he would have to take frequent bathroom breaks due to a medical condition. One other prospective juror said he attends Georgia Southern University, and he couldn’t afford to miss another class.

Many questions revolved around prospective jurors' exposure to news coverage about the case. At least 25 prospective jurors said they had seen or read news coverage of the case, and some said it might influence their opinion of the case, before even viewing the evidence.

At times, the jury selection got emotional, with prospective jurors crying. One prospective juror said she lost her child during birth, and it would be triggering for her to serve. Some jurors worked alongside children in some capacity, such as social services or as teachers, and for them, seeing allegations of child abuse could be difficult to handle.

