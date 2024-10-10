Savannah engages residents on future of Tide to Town, from dream connections to economic growth

Kyle Eckmann grew up on the south side of Savannah, and he would ride his bike "everywhere" around town. One thing he did not realize until some 40 years later, though, is how he cycled the streets without bike lanes.

It was simply not at the forefront of his mind as a kid, Eckmann said. Now that Savannah is undertaking a city-wide multi-modal trail in Tide to Town those considerations are emerging and Eckmann took to Windsor Forest High School last month for a public engagement session to weigh in on Tide to Town's equitable growth.

The meeting was one of three in-person sessions hosted by the city to gain input on the types of physical, economic and recreation connections residents want along the trail, which will create a 30-mile loop throughout Savannah. The city also held a virtual meeting on Oct. 8 through Our Black Media, and residents are encouraged to participate through an online survey. A bus tour along existing trail and potential future locations is set for Oct. 19.

"If you are unfamiliar with the trail, it's an opportunity to learn," Eckmann said after the southside meeting. "I was already familiar with the concept of the trial, but there were still things for me to learn from listening to other people."

Those public engagement opportunities, with more to come in future weeks, are part of the development of an equitable growth plan for Tide to Town. Savannah City Council approved a contract in June with consultant The Collaborative Inc. to lead public engagement and develop the plan, which will result in a "toolkit" guiding the trail's future development, said the city's Director of Planning and Urban Design Bridget Lidy.

The purpose of the equitable growth plan is to ensure inclusive access to the trail and ensure development that prioritizes "historically underserved neighborhoods," according to the council agenda item . Lidy said that includes fighting displacement of legacy residents in neighborhoods along the trail, gentrification that communities around Atlanta's BeltLine have experienced .

"What we want to do is make sure that our residents are in place and ready for that the potential change to occur, and make sure that they are all taking advantage of the opportunities that could potentially be coming forward," Lidy said.

Amid equitable growth planning, concerns surface of equity in the process

The in-person engagement sessions occurred over three days during the week of Sept. 14, with each at a high school within a region the consultants divided into west, east and southsides along the trail's path. The westside meeting was held at Alfred Ely Beach High School, the eastside meeting at Jenkins High School and the southside meeting at Windsor Forest High School.

The in-person meetings drew a total of 46 residents with about 17 members of city staff and the consultant team also present, according to statistic provided by city of Savannah Press Secretary Josh Peacock. In addition to Collaborative Inc., local organizations such as Transport Studio , Grim Consulting Group and Friends of Town helped lead the engagement.

The sessions were broken down into rotating groups at five different stations, each one representing a different trail-related topic. The five stations were promoting connections; housing and community preservation; economic development; health and recreation; and heritage and culture.

While the sessions were focused on equitable growth, they drew concerns of being equitable themselves from some local leaders. At a recent city council meeting, District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier recently called the in-person engagements a "failure" due to turnout.

She also criticized the location for the westside meeting, saying it was too far from northwestern neighborhoods such as West Savannah, Woodville and Hudson Hill that may be impacted by the trail.

"They didn't even have the audacity to come to the area to have a meeting so the marginalized people wouldn't have to travel all the way to this engagement meeting in an area nowhere near them," Lanier said.

Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Carol Bell reiterated Lanier's concerns in a request to have a meeting in one of those northwestern neighborhoods. District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett also requested an engagement session in the second district, offering the John Delaware Community Center and neighborhood association meeting dates as potential options.

City Manager Jay Melder said during council the completed engagement sessions were "an earnest attempt at community engagement." Schools were chosen as meeting venues because the trail is expected to connect many schools throughout the city, Melder said.

The city is planning additional engagement sessions within neighborhoods potentially impacted by the trail, including a meeting in westside neighborhoods.

"We've offered to do more meetings, specifically in the neighborhoods council would like to have those meetings," Melder said during a previous council meeting.

The "toolkit" and community insights

While the city aims for more engagement sessions, conversation at the ones already held was rich. Attendees engaged in conversation about connectivity needs and dreams, while also expressing potential concerns about future development.

Key themes for the "connections" topic included access to grocery, schools and Chatham Area Transit stops. Attendees also expressed a desire for trail access to green space, such as Bowles C. Ford Park on the westside. Housing and community preservation concerns entailed the need to protect existing housing along the path and implementing buffers between homes and the trail.

When it comes to economic development, some attendees said that having more people along the trail will bring more business. Many expressed the desire for local, small businesses such as "mom and pop" shops.

"That revitalizes the neighborhood," said Woodville resident LaTrelle Wright after the westside engagement meeting.

Wright also expressed desire for the trail to go through the Woodville neighborhood; the current conceptual path stays east of the Talmadge Bridge as it approaches Bay Street. Having the trail touch the neighborhood would provide a new place to walk, while potentially making those "mom and pop" shops or future community markets accessible by foot, Wright said.

Beyond additional engagement meetings and the Oct. 19 bus tour, the city also plans to host roundtables and is currently piloting a "Tide to Town student internship," according to the project's website . At the end of its engagement, the city and consultants will use community input to craft potential policies and initiatives for the trail's development.

One example is ensuring residents have available homestead exemptions to save on taxes from a potential rise in property values due to trail development, Lidy said. Another example could be implementing additional enterprise zones, which provide incentives for business growth, to spur economic development in specific areas.

Lidy expects the equitable growth plan to be completed by the end of summer 2026, and meanwhile portions of the project continue to roll ahead. Council approved in September a contract for design on a trail phase at Middleground Road, and construction has begun on Truman Linear Trail Phase 2b, which will connect Daffin Park to Lake Mayer .

But the key element now is continuing to gather community input in order to shape the path forward, Lidy said.

"We really have to get this feedback and input in order to figure out how we are going to prioritize other parts of the trail, figure out if we need to make adjustments because right now it's basically a concept," Lidy said.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannet.com

