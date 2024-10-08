Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    Final seven Savannah-Chatham schools return to regular operations Tuesday post-Helene

    By Joseph Schwartzburt, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMqF0_0vyQY0gV00

    The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) confirmed Monday afternoon that the remaining seven school facilities impacted by Hurricane Helene have had full power and internet connectivity restored.

    While the seven schools listed below held e-learning days on Monday, they will be returning to regular operational schedules and in-person learning beginning Tuesday.

    • School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary School, 15 Blue Ridge Ave., Savannah​
    • Herschel V. Jenkins High School, 1800 E. DeRenne Ave.
    • The Learning Academy at Jenkins, 1800 E. DeRenne Ave.​
    • Southwest Elementary School, 6020 Ogeechee Road
    • Leiston Shuman Elementary School, 415 Goebel Ave.
    • Carrie E. Gould Elementary, 4910 Pineland Drive
    • The Early Learning Center at Henderson E. Formey, Jr. School (which is currently located at Shuman Elementary)

    SCCPSS Sept. literacy update: Savannah-Chatham schools' literacy efforts include new and evolving curriculum

    SCCPSS central office future?: Once again, Savannah-Chatham Schools considers 'solutions' for 208 Bull Street

    Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at JSchwartzburt@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Final seven Savannah-Chatham schools return to regular operations Tuesday post-Helene

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard26 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy