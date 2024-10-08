The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) confirmed Monday afternoon that the remaining seven school facilities impacted by Hurricane Helene have had full power and internet connectivity restored.

While the seven schools listed below held e-learning days on Monday, they will be returning to regular operational schedules and in-person learning beginning Tuesday.

School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary School, 15 Blue Ridge Ave., Savannah​

Herschel V. Jenkins High School, 1800 E. DeRenne Ave.

The Learning Academy at Jenkins, 1800 E. DeRenne Ave.​

Southwest Elementary School, 6020 Ogeechee Road

Leiston Shuman Elementary School, 415 Goebel Ave.

Carrie E. Gould Elementary, 4910 Pineland Drive

The Early Learning Center at Henderson E. Formey, Jr. School (which is currently located at Shuman Elementary)

Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at JSchwartzburt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Final seven Savannah-Chatham schools return to regular operations Tuesday post-Helene