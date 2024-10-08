In Savannah, Helene debris could be 'problematic' if caught in high winds from Milton

Cleanup efforts in the wake of Helene’s pass through the Savannah area continue, but city officials caution that the process will take weeks to complete.

That means branches and yard waste left behind by the storm could be exposed to another round of potentially powerful winds, this time from Hurricane Milton.

“If there is still a lot of debris from Helene not yet picked up, it could blow around,” noted Ron Morales, a meteorologist in the Charleston office of the National Weather Service . “There certainly could be some weakened trees (and) tree limbs that could break more easily, too.”

NWS warned Monday that the Savannah area could again be hit with tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or higher) late Wednesday and early Thursday.

“We recognize securing potential wind-blown debris will be problematic but encourage everyone to make the best reasonable precautions,” said city spokesman Josh Peacock.

Yard waste should be placed in paper leaf-and-lawn bags or 32-gallon cans and put out at regular collection points without blocking roadways or storm drains, while limbs and other plant-based debris should be placed in the right-of-way for pickup, according to the city.

“Ahead of any possible impacts from the storm this week, residents are encouraged to secure their refuse and recycling carts, check trees on their property for broken limbs that may come down during a high-wind event, secure any remaining debris in piles ... or dispose of their debris at the convenience stations at Dean Forest Road Landfill or Bacon Park Convenience Center ,” Peacock added.

Debris should not be placed on the road or near trees, poles or other structures that may hinder removal, but they should be separated by type: vegetative waste, bulk items and demolition materials, he said.

The contractor hired by the city began collections Friday.

“They are currently making the first city-wide sweep before returning to any areas a second time,” Peacock said. “Operations will take several weeks due to the large amount of debris.”

