Georgia's elections will not face major delays due to Hurricane Helene, Raffensperger said

At a Monday press conference at the state capitol in Atlanta, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had a message for Georgia voters: Elections in the Peach State will continue to be secure, accurate and on time, in spite of the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene .

“I want every voter in Georgia to know: Every vote matters, because every voter matters,” Raffensperger said.

Elections officials across the state have been hard at work to ensure that there are no delays in the aftermath of the storm, officials from the secretary of state’s office said, even as several local elections offices have lost power and internet connectivity. The storm hit just before several key election deadlines, and local officials have been working tirelessly to ensure that the storm does not impede Georgia residents’ access to the ballot box.

“We've seen so many instances of county election officials and registrars that have been working weekends, working nights to ensure that everything stays on schedule with the election calendar,” said Georgia Elections Director Blake Evans. “We're very, very thankful for them and for that.”

As a result, the state will not be extending the Oct. 7 voter registration deadline, as states like South Carolina have done. Absentee ballots are also going out starting Oct. 7, and early voting will begin statewide on Oct. 15.

“What we’re dedicated to in this election especially is transparency and efficiency,” said Chief Operating Officer Gabe Sterling. "There have been some requests from some quarters that we need to extend deadlines. So far, we've seen no need to do that, which is a good thing. Secondarily, we have no legal authority to extend the registration deadline or the absentee request deadline.”

Even in the most hard-hit corners of the state, damage to offices and voting equipment from the storm was minimal, according to the secretary of state’s office, allowing elections to proceed without delay. Of the state’s 2,400 in-person polling places, only three are being relocated due to storm damage, Sterling said.

In Augusta, one of the hardest-hit areas in Georgia following Hurricane Helene, election officials in both Richmond and Columbia counties are still working on assessing all polling locations. However, elections directors in both counties say they are on schedule to complete all election-related tasks on time, and do not anticipate any delays for voters.

Storm related updates will be posted online on the secretary of state’s disaster recovery page . Voters can also access updated local polling information by visiting the secretary of state’s My Voter Page .

Maya Homan is a 2024 election fellow at USA TODAY who focuses on Georgia politics. She is @MayaHoman on X, formerly Twitter.

