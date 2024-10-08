Open in App
    Man who maintained U.S. 80 American flag and driftwood base trying to find new anchor

    By Destini Ambus, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gftp5_0vyPZOg400

    Since Sept. 11, 2001, Nestor Gernay, who immigrated as a child to the U.S. from Belgium, proudly maintained an American flag in a large piece of driftwood that looked like an anchor on the side of U.S. 80 on the way to Tybee Island. That driftwood and the flag endured the intervening 23 years, including wind and rain, until Hurricane Helene showed up.

    Although there are conflicting stories about how her father planted the flag, Colette Gernay Hammesfahr, Nestor Gernay's daughter, is certain that her father has been maintaining it all these years. When Hurricane Matthew came through in 2016 , the flag fell over and a police officer returned it to Gernay after the storm. People have tried to steal it, rip it off the driftwood, and Gernay always returned to make sure the flag was waving to drivers headed east to the island.

    "My father is a very proud American," said Hammesfahr. "In Belgium, he and his friends would collect stickers of other countries from gum wrappers, and the U.S. flag was the coveted sticker. His family came to the U.S. with nothing but the clothes on their backs. This country means everything to him."

    The flag's presence along Highway 80 meant everything to other people, too, Hammesfahr said, but she did not realize just how much until it was gone.

    Tybee Island council, residents give GDOT's Highway 80 proposed changes mixed reviews

    Stranded houseboat on U.S. 80 saved by locals; coastal wanderer set for return to creek

    "There are people who are just heartbroken over it," Hammesfahr said. "There's been artists who have painted that image of the flag on the driftwood, there's Christmas ornaments I've seen with it. People take pictures of it every time you drive by. You can go on Facebook where I posted it, and see just all these wonderful comments of what it has meant to people and it just absolutely amazed me."

    Gernay hasn't been able to get out to maintain the flag as often, so Hammesfahr, who lives in Richmond Hill. She learned through Facebook that the driftwood had fallen. Several people said they were willing to help get it back in its rightful place, but in the span of the few days they spent figuring out how to drag it back, it was gone.

    "My dad drove out there, too, and it's gone," Hammesfahr said. "We're not sure what happened to it. Someone said they saw a dark blue pickup truck and someone with a chainsaw out there taking it away, but you know that's hearsay. So, right now, there's nothing to hang that flag off of anymore."

    She, her father and others are trying to figure out an alternative location.

    "I don't know if we're allowed to put out another piece of driftwood," Hammesfahr said. Nestor is considering attaching it to the stump of a palm tree. "But I just think the response to this says a lot about out community. We are all one as far as being Americans is concerned, and I think that's important."

    Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Man who maintained U.S. 80 American flag and driftwood base trying to find new anchor

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Gail Graham
    2d ago
    Some people are just damn mean and hateful.
