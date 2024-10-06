Savannah's Helene experience shows 'lines and dots' can miss mark in hurricane alerts

For days, as what would become Hurricane Helene gradually took shape in the Caribbean Sea and then strengthened as it gathered fuel from the warm Gulf of Mexico while racing toward Florida, forecasts of the storm’s projected inland path remained consistent.

After coming ashore on the Gulf Coast, Helene’s heart was expected to pass through the western half of Georgia as it moved northward.

That path was reflected in the National Hurricane Center’s signature maps illustrating the storm’s projected “cone of uncertainty.”

The right edge of the swath – representing the easternmost route that the center of Helene would potentially follow as it moved north – sliced vertically through the middle of Georgia, leaving the state’s coast well outside the depicted path.

But the Savannah area ultimately would experience hurricane-force winds as the remnants of Helene, now a tropical storm, tore through Georgia before barreling into the Carolinas.

Those conditions were to be expected by anyone who’d been closely following the National Weather Service’s forecasts, which called for potential scattered tornadoes beginning in the afternoon of Sept. 26, then potentially destructive wind gusts early the next morning.

But there was an element of surprise for some Savannah-area residents when they emerged from their homes – most without electricity – on Sept. 27 to find toppled trees and streets littered with branches and debris.

Some of that confusion likely was the result of viewing the National Hurricane Center’s maps on social media or other sources without also consuming explanations that put the images in context, experts say.

“The cone of uncertainty can be problematic – from my perspective – because it shows the probable path of the center of the storm, but it does not show the size of the storm or the extent of possible damage,” noted Brian Houston, a professor and director of the Disaster and Community Crisis Center at the University of Missouri . “So, if people see they are outside of the cone, they may think they are safe and will not be affected by the storm.”

As Helene swirled counterclockwise, Savannah – highly vulnerable because of its location in the storm’s northeast quadrant – ended up in the path of fierce Atlantic winds moving onshore unimpeded.

Gusts as high as 76 mph were recorded at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Before making landfall, tropical-storm-force winds extended 345 miles from the eye of Helene, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC)

“Given the sheer size of this storm... it wasn't surprising to see those gusty winds and other hazards all the way out to the coast,” said Corey Davis, a climatologist at North Carolina State University . “Given that it was moving across Georgia just a few hours after making landfall as a Category 4 (hurricane), it should have been expected to keep some stronger winds in tow.”

Widespread impact: Helene shows growing reach of hurricanes well into Georgia and beyond, experts say

‘A black-and-white situation’

Until 2009, the NHC included a line within the cone of uncertainty to illustrate a storm’s forecast direction but stopped doing so over concerns that too much attention was paid to the line itself and not a storm’s entire potential path.

“But now it seems like the cone is treated as a black-or-white situation: If you're in it, you're in trouble, and if you're out of it, you're safe,” Davis said. “That's also a bad misinterpretation since the cone isn't showing the range of areas impacted, but the historical average uncertainty in the storm center's track a few days out.”

For the current hurricane season, the NHC introduced an “experimental” map that displays warnings and watches related to a storm along with the cone of uncertainty.

J. Marshall Shepherd, director of the University of Georgia's Atmospheric Sciences Program , called the new product “a step in the right direction.”

“Why I think that's more important is that it does show the full breadth and extent of the impacts, and not just the cone,” Shepherd explained. “If you look at some of the experimental maps from Helene, there are counties with warnings and watches that are well outside the cone.”

Those areas included coastal Georgia.

Another NHC experimental illustration includes the cone of uncertainty along with potential impacts of wind, rain, tornadoes and storm surge.

The graphic includes four maps showing the possible full extent of the storm.

A version produced by the NHC while Helene was still in the Gulf of Mexico predicted tropical-storm-force winds for Savannah along with the potential for “many tornadoes,” “moderate flooding rain” and minor storm surge.

Along with high winds, Savannah ultimately experienced a flurry of tornado warnings and as much as 5 inches of rain in areas from Helene.

“All of this information's out there, but for whatever reason this type of map just hasn't caught on,” Shepherd said. “I think there's a societal inertia, a media inertia towards showing the cone and, candidly, an inertia for the Hurricane Center, too, because you have to do some digging on their website to even find these maps.”

In the path: Savannah's location made it more susceptible to Helene's hurricane-force winds

‘There was no indication’

Monica Kast experienced the potential shortcomings of hurricane prediction maps firsthand.

Kast, a reporter at the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky, had planned to meet friends from college for a weekend in Savannah.

“I was checking radar on the Weather Channel app all week leading up to last Friday, and in particular, was checking multiple times throughout the day last Thursday,” she explained in an email. “Everything we saw looked like it would just rain in Savannah on Friday. We, perhaps naively, had planned a beach day for Saturday because things looked so clear.”

Kast shared a screenshot of a Weather Channel map showing the storm’s cone of depression over western Georgia, far from the coast.

By the time Kast and one of her friends left Lexington on Sept. 27, Helene had already inflicted its damage on Savannah.

“There was no indication that it would be as severe as it ended up being,” she added.

Still looking forward to a weekend on the Georgia coast, Kast and her friend ended up driving into Asheville just as floodwaters were beginning to ravage the area.

They were diverted to the nearby Black Mountain community, where they were stranded for days because all roads in and out were gone or impassable.

“I’ve been a journalist for nearly a decade, so I’ve covered natural disasters and flooding before, but nothing like this,” Kast wrote in an account of her experience . “I don’t have the words to describe it, other than to say it’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

One of Kast’s friends flew into Savannah from New York just after Helene moved through.

“The Airbnb we'd booked had no power, and a power line was down in the yard across the street,” Kast said in her email. “She ended up going back to the airport and getting a flight out the next morning.”

On Monday, Sept. 30, Kast and her friends eventually made it to Charlotte, where they caught a flight to Louisville.

‘Not focusing on lines and dots’

The cone of uncertainty for Helene changed little from the time it was still forming in the Caribbean until it passed into Georgia.

That consistency is a reflection of how much hurricane tracking has progressed, said Davis, from North Carolina State.

“In some ways, these forecasts have become a victim of their own success, since the track error has gotten so much better over time that the cone has gotten smaller and smaller, showing fewer areas inside it,” he explained.

While the projected storm paths shrink, storms are absorbing more energy and moisture as they move over warming ocean waters, making them increasingly powerful and able to maintain their strength as they move over land.

Some of the most catastrophic flooding from Helene occurred in Asheville, which is more than 450 miles inland from where the storm came ashore in Florida.

The expanding reach of storms emanating from the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico reinforces the importance of pre-storm alerts that communicate potential effects outside the cone, UGA’s Shepherd insisted.

“I'm increasingly talking more and more about sort of not focusing on lines and dots and tones on maps, and instead focusing more on the broad footprint or impacts possible, because I think we're in an era now where hurricanes are not just coastal hazards anymore.”

Savannah has been reminded of that fact over the past two months, when a pair of Category 4 hurricanes came ashore in Florida before moving through Georgia.

In early August, Debby dropped up to 11 inches of rain in Savannah over a three-day period, flooding roads and some businesses. Helene was more of a wind event on the coast, knocking out power to more than 120,000 customers in the Savannah area.

“Look, we've always had hurricanes move inland, become tropical storms, produce wind, rain, flooding and so forth,” Shepherd noted. “But in recent years, we've seen several really strong storms move a bit too far inland from for what our infrastructure and our pine trees and crops are used to.”

