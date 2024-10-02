Helene shows growing reach of hurricanes well into Georgia and beyond, experts say

Hurricane Helene’s destructive and deadly rampage through multiple Southeastern states after coming ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast exemplifies the potential expanding impact of extreme tropical weather, experts say.

More than two dozen deaths in Georgia and more than 150 in all have been attributed to the storm, which also claimed lives in Florida, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

“This tragedy highlights the increasing vulnerability of inland regions to the impacts of hurricanes,” said Ali Sarhadi, a professor at Georgia Tech University’s School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences . “As climate change intensifies storm behavior, including increased rainfall and slower storm movement, areas previously considered less susceptible are now facing heightened risks.”

On the coast, Savannah itself has not experienced a direct hit from a hurricane since 1979, when David blew through packing 90-mph winds.

That 45-year streak has inspired the monicker “Dodge City” for Savannah.

“Georgia, being farther north and with a shorter coastline, has historically been more shielded from direct impacts (of hurricanes),” Sarhadi explained. “However, recent climatic trends suggest that Georgia’s exposure to the effects of hurricanes is increasing.”

As climate change drives up ocean temperatures, tropical systems in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico are becoming stronger and less predictable.

“While these storms lose intensity as they move inland, no longer fueled by ocean heat, they still deliver substantial rainfall over areas like Georgia,” Sarhadi noted. “The underlying physics of this trend is straightforward: a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, leading to more intense rainfall during storms."

That was the case in August, when the remains of Hurricane Debby – after coming ashore on the Florida Gulf Coast – stalled and lingered for days off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Up to 11 inches of rain fell in the Savannah area over a three-day period, flooding roads and some businesses in the area.

That was followed by a round of river and creek flooding in southeast Georgia as runoff from inland precipitation overwhelmed waterways and rivers.

Location matters: Savannah's location made it more susceptible to Helene's hurricane-force winds

Will Georgia experience major hurricanes

Since 2017, seven Category 4 or 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . That equaled the total for the previous 57 years combined.

While Georgia hasn’t been directly hit by a hurricane with at least Category 4 strength since 1898, it has always been susceptible to the impacts of tropical systems that strike elsewhere and move into the state.

For example, Helene, Debby and Idalia in August 2023 all entered Georgia after arriving in Florida as hurricanes.

Helene and Debby both came ashore as Category 4 storms.

“The question to consider moving forward is that, with global climate change and the expectation of an increase in the frequency of occurrence of the strongest tropical cyclones (Category 4 and 5 hurricanes) expected between now and the end of the 21st century, will this lead to increased frequency of impacts in Georgia?” said Zachary Handlos, also a professor at Georgia Tech’s School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. “I don't think I have a solid answer to this question, but climate change researchers will have to consider frequency (of storms) as well as how the large-scale wind patterns near our area ... will evolve with climate change.”

Those patterns include the Bermuda High, whose clockwise circulation can steer tropical storms and hurricanes.

“Climate scientists will continue to focus on strengthening our understanding of both changes to the frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones, which we feel we have a pretty good sense about in the future, along with the evolution of larger-scale weather phenomena that affect the direction tropical cyclones will travel, which requires continued investigation.”

Lessons from Helene

As Helene demonstrated, the sheer size of a storm can dramatically expand its impact.

“Despite the storm’s center remaining over 150 miles to the west, its broad wind field extended tropical storm-force winds into the Savannah region, catching areas outside the forecast cone off-guard,” said Sarhadi.

As the storm swirled counterclockwise, the Savannah area ended up in the path of strong Atlantic winds moving onshore unimpeded, resulting in some of the strongest Helene-fueled readings in Georgia.

Gusts of 76 mph were recorded at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport , according to the National Weather Service.

It wasn’t a direct hit, but Sarhadi cautioned that Savannah would again feel the wrath of a major storm eventually.

"With hurricanes, there really is no such thing as a geographical advantage,” he explained. “What's really tricky for convincing the public sometimes to take this stuff seriously is that if a region hasn't been hit for several decades, or even almost a century, it's easy to become complacent to the effects of tropical cyclones and hurricanes.”

A sense of storm security likely played into the surprise many Savannah residents expressed at the extent of damage in their community from Helene.

“I think that it is hard for people to imagine something that has never happened to them before, and this was outside the experience of everyone in the area,” suggested Pam Knox, director of the University of Georgia Weather Network . “If anything, they may have been expecting another Debby, but Debby was more of a rain event than Helene – at least for Georgia – so the wind was also outside their experience.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. He can be reached at 912-652-0213 or jdeem@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Helene shows growing reach of hurricanes well into Georgia and beyond, experts say