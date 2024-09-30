Open in App
    • Savannah Morning News

    US Dept of Ed wants Georgia student loan borrowers to get Fresh Start by Sept. 30

    By Joseph Schwartzburt, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTPda_0vobysfz00

    (This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

    As of June 2024, more than five million student loan borrowers had defaulted on federal student loans. About 220,000 of them are Georgia residents.

    U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) Under Secretary James Kvaal said, "Default means you're about a year behind on your student loan payments." He said, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic era student loan pause, about a million U.S. student loan borrowers were defaulting each year.

    And the reasons are varied, Kvaal said. Some borrowers did not complete their degrees, so they have loans but may lack credentials to increase earning potential. He said many in default are also first-generation or low-income students. "It's not people trying to get out of their loan payments," he said, especially because of the negative outcomes associated with default. Wages can be garnished and credit reporting can resume, which can imperil a borrower's ability to access future home or business loans.

    The good news: There is a light at the end of the defaulted student loan repayment tunnel. USDOE's Fresh Start has been available over the last year and provides benefits to prevent borrowers from remaining in default.

    The bad news: Borrowers in default have until today, Sept. 30, to sign up for Fresh Start.

    The other good news: Kvaal said signing up for Fresh Start only takes about 10 minutes, so Georgians can quickly take advantage of the limited-time benefit today.

    What exactly is Fresh Start and how does it help?

    According to studentaid.gov/freshstart , the USDOE temporary program offers special benefits for borrowers with defaulted federal student loans.

    The key benefits it offers to those with federal student loans in default are:

    • Enroll in Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) Plans : Lower monthly payments based on income and family size.
    • Regain Eligibility for and Make Progress Toward Loan Forgiveness Programs : Qualify for federal student loan forgiveness programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and IDR Loan Forgiveness.
    • Remove Default from Credit Report : Improves credit score and access to more favorable credit terms.
    • Avoid Wage Garnishment : Prevents up to 15% of wages from being withheld.
    • Protect Federal Benefit Payments: Prevents withholding from tax refunds or Social Security benefits.
    • Requalify for Federal Student Aid : Regain access to federal student grants and loans for higher education.

    If borrowers with defaulted loans do not take any action, starting Oct. 1, a USDOE's notice stated that the department "may be required to report loans as referred for collections to the national credit bureaus and attempt to collect the full amount of the debt through activities such as wage garnishment and withholding tax refunds or Social Security benefits."

    Kvaal said Congress has required that borrowers with defaulted loans to be "subjected to mandatory collections and negative credit reports and many other consequences."

    He underscored efforts made by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the past three years to cancel student loan debt and provide additional means of student debt relief. Despite those efforts, Kvaal acknowledged that repayment struggles are a widespread problem as approximately 43 million people have student loans. He stated that the impacts reach beyond each individual as default can affect their families and communities, particularly when borrowers cannot afford to "buy a home or start a business."

    He also emphasized that those who are struggling are not simply those who attended elite institutions. "Oftentimes you take out a loan to go to truck driving school or to become a hairstylist these days, and people don't always see the earnings gains, for a variety of reasons, that would let them pay back those loans," he said.

    Borrowers in default are encouraged to sign up for relief at studentaid.gov/freshstart as soon as possible. Time is running out.

    Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at JSchwartzburt@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: US Dept of Ed wants Georgia student loan borrowers to get Fresh Start by Sept. 30

    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    tim whitton
    1d ago
    You took out the loan. I didn't the American people didn't, so we don't need to pay it back with our tax dollars. You need to pay for it with your work.Unless you were one of those career students that didn't want to go to work in the first place and just use school to milk the system and stay out of having to work for that many years.Which makes you responsible for paying everything back?Like everybody should and as done for me for centuries.
    Vickie
    2d ago
    In some ways this seems fair to give a restart but still make borrowers pay back loans. As far as low income students who did not finish school and get degrees goes I blame on the affirmative action and the diversity enrollment colleges pulled. Probably most of these student were not college material in the first place. They lacked the ability to further their education. Many of them went anyway, choose to go out of state and ran up huge debts. They need to also pay and learn a lesson. If u can't swim don't jump in the water. Also, many of them being unable to do the work just hung out, joined groups and clubs and became trouble makers.
    View all comments
