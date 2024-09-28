Port Wentworth passes first draft of future land use map

In another step toward planning for future growth, the city of Port Wentworth unanimously adopted, without comment, on Sept. 19, a draft Future Land Use Map (FLUM) as a policy document, after not having one to guide land use and zoning decisions for the last three years.

A FLUM acts as a visual long-term planning guide for a city and assists in development rezoning decisions and permitting, coordination of future infrastructure projects, and establishes areas of special interests, opportunity, character.

The adoption of the FLUM comes as the city is required to pass the five-year update to its comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2021. The Department of Community Affairs requires either a FLUM or character area map to be adopted within the comp plan. Amid upheaval and staff changes over the past several years, a character area map was adopted and has been used as an advisement tool for new developments.

However, the current character map is out of step with recent development and growth, according to city planner Katie Dunnigan. Although the character area map helps identify the vision for a city and how people want to feel about the place they live, work and play, Dunnigan said the FLUM is more applicable to making important decisions about growth.

The draft FLUM identifies six land use types and two distinct commercial corridors and identifies areas of conservation, which was tweaked after a round of public comment on Aug. 19. While it is not state Department of Community Affairs compliant, Dunnigan said the city wanted to have something that they could use as a guide―or Band-Aid―since the city is running out of available land.

"This is simply just something to start us off," Dunnigan said. "It was important for us to adopt it now, because now we've literally drawn the line for where industrial development, for example, will be cut off."

The next step is to engage with the city's planning contractor, Pond & Co. , to begin the comprehensive plan revision. Pond will develop a more comprehensive, more inclusive FLUM. A part of making this map will involve public input, and Dunnigan encourages residents to keep an eye out for the next session.

"I think this shows that we are actually trying to be formal in our approaches, as far as what we want to see and where we want things to go," said Mayor Pro Tem Gabrielle Nelson. "I think it just makes for a more polished appearance for our city and we're really working on it."

Dunnigan also mentioned that while working on the draft FLUM, she came across a previous one from around 2000, and that if it had been followed, Port Wentworth may have been a completely different city than it is now.

"The clustering, the organization―it was almost like a complete reverse of what we have now, the way people were envisioning land use at that time," Dunnigan said. "I don't know that there was a system in place, or the staff to fully implement and reference it the way it should've been, as a guiding tool for elected and administrative officials. This FLUM is completely different, but you know what? It's still going to be a good city."

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Port Wentworth passes first draft of future land use map