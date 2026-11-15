Savannah’s transport scene is busy right now, from port cranes to city streets. If you like being behind the wheel or running heavy equipment, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Loads materials with front-end loaders, keeps equipment inspected, and follows strict safety rules. Nice perk ladder: paid holidays from day one, insurance in the first month, 401(k) with match at 3 months, and tuition reimbursement + paid parental leave at 12 months.

Employer: Georgia Ports Authority

Location: Savannah, GA – Ocean Terminal

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Starting Pay: $100,664+ with excellent benefits

Leads all crane maintenance departments for the port, handling long-range planning, budgets, preventive maintenance, and safety. Great fit if you have a 4-year degree in engineering/logistics, know port crane systems, and want a high-impact leadership role.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Savannah, GA – Filling Industrial

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not clearly listed

Home-daily route work delivering gas cylinders to local and regional customers, Monday–Friday with 6–7am start, plus some weekend support. Offers benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and up to 14 weeks paid childbirth benefit.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour, 40–50 hrs/week, home daily

Drives a 26' box truck with liftgate doing local residential and commercial deliveries, Monday–Friday with some Saturdays in peak season. Touch freight with some heavy items, plus weekly pay and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, paid holidays).

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Runs late-model CDL-A equipment on regional and/or OTR routes, focusing on safe, on-time, damage-free deliveries. You’ll handle pre/post-trip inspections, ELD logs, and freight securement—good for drivers who want straightforward CDL-A work with a safety focus.

Employer: Express Logistics, Inc / Rolling Stock Inc. (FedEx Ground Contractor)

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.75 CPM, guaranteed $1,750–$2,100/week, home daily

Night linehaul hauling FedEx Ground singles and doubles, all drop & hook, no-touch freight with consistent routes. Includes health, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, two weeks PTO in year one, and paid training; Class A + doubles endorsement and 1 year TT experience required.

Employer: PDT Inc (FedEx contractor)

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,500–$2,400 per week, ~70 CPM with safety bonus, home daily

Overnight solo linehaul (dispatch 9pm–3am) with no-touch, drop & hook freight and consistent 400–600 miles per night. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision from day one (50% employer-paid), and referral bonuses; needs CDL-A with doubles/triples, clean record, and 1 year TT experience.

Employer: City of Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA – 18 Interchange Court

Type: Full-time, Critical Workforce

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift role Monday–Thursday, 8:00 PM–6:00 AM running street sweepers and dump trucks to keep city streets clean. Comes with city benefits and career growth; requires Class B CDL, 2 years heavy equipment experience, and passing background, drug, and medical screens.

Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics

Location: Savannah, GA (OTR, all 48 states)

Type: Full-time, Contract, Lease Purchase

Pay: $6,000–$9,000 gross per week, clean weekly check about $1,000–$3,500+

Lease-to-own setup with no money down, no credit check, no balloon payment, and multiple late-model trucks available. You get a percentage of gross revenue, fuel discounts, and 2–3+ weeks out with up to 4+ days home; must have CDL-A, 2 years OTR/regional, and clean record.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.