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Savannah
🚌 Savannah, GA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local & CDL Roles
5 days ago
Savannah’s transport scene is busy right now, from port cranes to city streets. If you like being behind the wheel or running heavy equipment, there are several solid options to check out.
Equipment Operator
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Loads materials with front-end loaders, keeps equipment inspected, and follows strict safety rules. Nice perk ladder: paid holidays from day one, insurance in the first month, 401(k) with match at 3 months, and tuition reimbursement + paid parental leave at 12 months.
Manager of Crane Maintenance – Ocean Terminal
- Employer: Georgia Ports Authority
- Location: Savannah, GA – Ocean Terminal
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Starting Pay: $100,664+ with excellent benefits
Leads all crane maintenance departments for the port, handling long-range planning, budgets, preventive maintenance, and safety. Great fit if you have a 4-year degree in engineering/logistics, know port crane systems, and want a high-impact leadership role.
LOCAL CDL B Driver
- Employer: Airgas
- Location: Savannah, GA – Filling Industrial
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay range not clearly listed
Home-daily route work delivering gas cylinders to local and regional customers, Monday–Friday with 6–7am start, plus some weekend support. Offers benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and up to 14 weeks paid childbirth benefit.
Local Box Truck Driver (Non-CDL Route Delivery Driver)
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00/hour, 40–50 hrs/week, home daily
Drives a 26' box truck with liftgate doing local residential and commercial deliveries, Monday–Friday with some Saturdays in peak season. Touch freight with some heavy items, plus weekly pay and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, paid holidays).
CDL-A Truck Driver
- Employer: Hader Solutions
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Runs late-model CDL-A equipment on regional and/or OTR routes, focusing on safe, on-time, damage-free deliveries. You’ll handle pre/post-trip inspections, ELD logs, and freight securement—good for drivers who want straightforward CDL-A work with a safety focus.
Class A CDL PM Linehaul – Home Daily – .75 CPM – $1750 Minimum
- Employer: Express Logistics, Inc / Rolling Stock Inc. (FedEx Ground Contractor)
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.75 CPM, guaranteed $1,750–$2,100/week, home daily
Night linehaul hauling FedEx Ground singles and doubles, all drop & hook, no-touch freight with consistent routes. Includes health, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, two weeks PTO in year one, and paid training; Class A + doubles endorsement and 1 year TT experience required.
CDL-A Solo Driver $1500–$2400/wk | FedEx | Home Daily
- Employer: PDT Inc (FedEx contractor)
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,500–$2,400 per week, ~70 CPM with safety bonus, home daily
Overnight solo linehaul (dispatch 9pm–3am) with no-touch, drop & hook freight and consistent 400–600 miles per night. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision from day one (50% employer-paid), and referral bonuses; needs CDL-A with doubles/triples, clean record, and 1 year TT experience.
Heavy Equipment Operator – Street Cleaning (Night Shift)
- Employer: City of Savannah
- Location: Savannah, GA – 18 Interchange Court
- Type: Full-time, Critical Workforce
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift role Monday–Thursday, 8:00 PM–6:00 AM running street sweepers and dump trucks to keep city streets clean. Comes with city benefits and career growth; requires Class B CDL, 2 years heavy equipment experience, and passing background, drug, and medical screens.
Lease Purchase – Class A – OTR
- Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics
- Location: Savannah, GA (OTR, all 48 states)
- Type: Full-time, Contract, Lease Purchase
- Pay: $6,000–$9,000 gross per week, clean weekly check about $1,000–$3,500+
Lease-to-own setup with no money down, no credit check, no balloon payment, and multiple late-model trucks available. You get a percentage of gross revenue, fuel discounts, and 2–3+ weeks out with up to 4+ days home; must have CDL-A, 2 years OTR/regional, and clean record.
If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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