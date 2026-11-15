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🛒 Savannah customer service jobs with multiple flexible roles
Savannah’s retail scene is busy, and a lot of stores are hiring people who like helping customers and staying active on their feet. Here are several solid options, from big chains to a local automotive supplier.
Customer Service Representative (Automotive)
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help car owners and auto shops pick the right paint and coating products. Good fit if you enjoy problem‑solving, talking with customers, and already know (or want to learn) about automotive products.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 403 US Highway 80 W, Savannah, GA 31408
- Type: Part-time (posting also mentions full-time category)
- Salary: Not listed
Work the register, help shoppers, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Role is active and hands‑on, and comes with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Front End Service Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart #606
- Location: 4725 US Highway 80 E, Savannah, GA 31410
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $16–$29 per hour + possible premiums and performance incentives
Greet customers, handle returns and payments, and keep the front end running smoothly. Includes strong benefits for part‑timers, paid time off, and Walmart‑paid education programs.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Savannah, GA (local territory)
- Type: Not listed (field-based role)
- Pay: $17–$20 per hour + performance bonuses
Travel between local grocery and convenience stores to stock and display popular snack brands. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, weekly pay option, and room to grow.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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