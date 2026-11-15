Savannah’s retail scene is busy, and a lot of stores are hiring people who like helping customers and staying active on their feet. Here are several solid options, from big chains to a local automotive supplier.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help car owners and auto shops pick the right paint and coating products. Good fit if you enjoy problem‑solving, talking with customers, and already know (or want to learn) about automotive products.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 403 US Highway 80 W, Savannah, GA 31408

Type: Part-time (posting also mentions full-time category)

(posting also mentions full-time category) Salary: Not listed

Work the register, help shoppers, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Role is active and hands‑on, and comes with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Walmart #606

Location: 4725 US Highway 80 E, Savannah, GA 31410

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $16–$29 per hour + possible premiums and performance incentives

Greet customers, handle returns and payments, and keep the front end running smoothly. Includes strong benefits for part‑timers, paid time off, and Walmart‑paid education programs.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Savannah, GA (local territory)

Type: Not listed (field-based role)

Not listed (field-based role) Pay: $17–$20 per hour + performance bonuses

Travel between local grocery and convenience stores to stock and display popular snack brands. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, weekly pay option, and room to grow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.