Savannah has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

Contact: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Tuna is a beautiful adult Catahoula mix with a striking brown coat. She’s waiting at The Humane Society of Greater Savannah for someone who will give her a safe, loving home and a fresh start.

👉 Meet Tuna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

Contact: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Anna is a white German Shepherd mix with a classic shepherd look and a soft, pale coat. She’s an adult female who’s ready to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Anna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pekingese

Pekingese Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Coastal Pet Rescue

Contact: (912) 228-3538

Pacer is a loving senior boy who still has so much affection to give.

Gets along well with other dogs and cats

Loves kids and enjoys family time

and enjoys family time Happy to sit in your lap or relax in a cozy bed on the floor

or relax in a cozy bed on the floor House-broken and crate trained, making the transition home easier

He’s looking for a calm, caring home to enjoy his golden years in comfort.

👉 Meet Pacer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Contact: (912) 652-6575

Bud is a young hound mix puppy with a white coat and tan/fawn markings. As a baby, he’s ready to learn, grow, and bond with his new family from the very start.

👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Savannah, GA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.