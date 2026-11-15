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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Savannah
Savannah has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.
Tuna
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Contact: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Tuna is a beautiful adult Catahoula mix with a striking brown coat. She’s waiting at The Humane Society of Greater Savannah for someone who will give her a safe, loving home and a fresh start.
👉 Meet Tuna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Anna
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Contact: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Anna is a white German Shepherd mix with a classic shepherd look and a soft, pale coat. She’s an adult female who’s ready to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Anna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pacer
- Breed: Pekingese
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Coastal Pet Rescue
- Contact: (912) 228-3538
Pacer is a loving senior boy who still has so much affection to give.
- Gets along well with other dogs and cats
- Loves kids and enjoys family time
- Happy to sit in your lap or relax in a cozy bed on the floor
- House-broken and crate trained, making the transition home easier
He’s looking for a calm, caring home to enjoy his golden years in comfort.
👉 Meet Pacer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bud
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Contact: (912) 652-6575
Bud is a young hound mix puppy with a white coat and tan/fawn markings. As a baby, he’s ready to learn, grow, and bond with his new family from the very start.
👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Savannah, GA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.