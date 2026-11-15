Savannah’s food scene is busy and hiring, from gyms and hotels to donut tours and bagel shops. If you like people, fast-paced shifts, and good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role helps run the club day-to-day, leading the team, training new staff, and keeping members happy in a Judgement Free™ gym. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), free Black Card membership, and more for full-time staff.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare meals and special diets for patients at a leading rehab hospital. Part-time staff get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and education support from day one.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the buffet stocked and looking great while helping guests in a busy riverfront hotel. Full-time Hyatt perks include health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, free meals, hotel discounts, and education assistance.

Employer: Underground Donut Tour

Underground Donut Tour Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20/hour

Lead 2-hour walking donut tours, sharing Savannah stories and your favorite spots. Super flexible, fun side gig with free donuts, free tours for friends/family, bonuses, and a chill, social vibe.

Employer: Spread Bagelry Inc

Spread Bagelry Inc Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19–$20/hour

Help run shifts at a busy Montreal-style bagel shop, leading FOH and BOH, handling cash, and keeping service smooth. Good fit if you’ve got QSR experience and at least 1 year as a shift lead or supervisor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.