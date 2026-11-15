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Savannah
🍽️ Savannah Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Fun Local Roles
5 days ago
Savannah’s food scene is busy and hiring, from gyms and hotels to donut tours and bagel shops. If you like people, fast-paced shifts, and good food, these are worth a look.
Assistant Manager – Planet Fitness
- Employer: Planet Fitness
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role helps run the club day-to-day, leading the team, training new staff, and keeping members happy in a Judgement Free™ gym. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), free Black Card membership, and more for full-time staff.
Cook – Encompass Health
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare meals and special diets for patients at a leading rehab hospital. Part-time staff get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and education support from day one.
Buffet Attendant – Hyatt Regency Savannah
- Employer: Hyatt Regency Savannah
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the buffet stocked and looking great while helping guests in a busy riverfront hotel. Full-time Hyatt perks include health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, free meals, hotel discounts, and education assistance.
Tour Guide (Donut Tour) – Underground Donut Tour
- Employer: Underground Donut Tour
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $20/hour
Lead 2-hour walking donut tours, sharing Savannah stories and your favorite spots. Super flexible, fun side gig with free donuts, free tours for friends/family, bonuses, and a chill, social vibe.
Shift Lead – Spread Bagelry Inc
- Employer: Spread Bagelry Inc
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $19–$20/hour
Help run shifts at a busy Montreal-style bagel shop, leading FOH and BOH, handling cash, and keeping service smooth. Good fit if you’ve got QSR experience and at least 1 year as a shift lead or supervisor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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