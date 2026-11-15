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🐱 Playful Savannah Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Savannah has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at The Humane Society of Greater Savannah and would love to meet you.
Clementine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Clementine is a tiny orange boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Clementine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mandarin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Mandarin is another adorable orange baby boy, ready to settle into a forever family who will guide him through kittenhood.
👉 Meet Mandarin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Artax
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Artax is a young tuxedo girl with a medium-length coat, looking for a calm, caring home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Artax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hazel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Hazel is a young brown beauty who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to be a steady companion in her new home.
👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smoke **BLIND
- Name on listing: Smoke **BLIND
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Special note: Listed as blind on her profile
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Smoke is a tiny black kitten with special needs, listed as blind. She’ll do best with a patient adopter who can give her a safe, stable indoor home.
👉 Meet Smoke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Minnie is a black-and-white tuxedo baby, hoping to find a family who will enjoy her kitten days and beyond.
👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mickey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Mickey is a tuxedo boy kitten who would love a safe, loving home—maybe even with another playful cat friend.
👉 Meet Mickey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call The Humane Society of Greater Savannah at (912) 354-9515 ext.106 or click through to any listing above to start the adoption process. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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