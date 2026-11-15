Savannah has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at The Humane Society of Greater Savannah and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Clementine is a tiny orange boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Clementine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Mandarin is another adorable orange baby boy, ready to settle into a forever family who will guide him through kittenhood.

👉 Meet Mandarin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Artax is a young tuxedo girl with a medium-length coat, looking for a calm, caring home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Artax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Hazel is a young brown beauty who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to be a steady companion in her new home.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Smoke **BLIND

Smoke **BLIND Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Special note: Listed as blind on her profile

Listed as blind on her profile Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Smoke is a tiny black kitten with special needs, listed as blind. She’ll do best with a patient adopter who can give her a safe, stable indoor home.

👉 Meet Smoke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Minnie is a black-and-white tuxedo baby, hoping to find a family who will enjoy her kitten days and beyond.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Mickey is a tuxedo boy kitten who would love a safe, loving home—maybe even with another playful cat friend.

👉 Meet Mickey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call The Humane Society of Greater Savannah at (912) 354-9515 ext.106 or click through to any listing above to start the adoption process. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.