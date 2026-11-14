Savannah has some solid admin openings right now, from creative office work to finance support and front desk roles. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Social at Savannah (Thrive Senior Living)

The Social at Savannah (Thrive Senior Living) Location: Savannah, GA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , weekend 7a–7p

, weekend 7a–7p Salary: Not listed

This is a front desk–plus role in a vibrant senior living community where you greet residents and families, answer phones, support tours and events, and keep the lobby running smoothly. Good fit if you’re warm, polished, love hospitality, and want benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and a free meal each shift.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 200 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support financial advisors with client service, scheduling, paperwork, and account maintenance in a professional office setting. Good for someone with at least 1 year of brokerage/client service or similar experience who’s comfortable with Microsoft Office and detailed compliance work. Posting end date: 19 Nov 2026 (may close early).

Employer: Signs of the South

Location: 5507 Export Blvd, Savannah, GA 31408 (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM Salary: From $17.50/hour, ~40 hours/week, six paid holidays

This role mixes front desk, project coordination, and graphic design in a custom sign shop that works with construction contractors. You’ll greet visitors, manage calls and emails, help with permits and quotes, review blueprints, and assist with design using tools like Adobe Illustrator.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Savannah admin roles tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.