Savannah’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to seasoned pros. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind some sweat, these are worth a look.

Employer: Current Edge Solutions

Current Edge Solutions Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on large commercial, industrial, and utility projects with a veteran-owned electrical firm that handles everything from design to construction. You’ll lead apprentices, travel up to 25% of the time, and get benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and 10 holidays.

Employer: Platinum Paving and Concrete, LLC

Platinum Paving and Concrete, LLC Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on outdoor work helping with roadway and parking lot striping—measuring, layout, painting, cleanup, and traffic control. No experience required, just strong work ethic, ability to lift 50–75 lbs, and willingness to travel and work some nights/weekends.

Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Location: Savannah, GA (GAC Savannah)

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: 11/30/2026

Entry-level role where you prep and paint aircraft—masking, sanding, mixing paints, and applying sealants. Good fit if you have paint-process experience, can read blueprints, climb ladders, lift up to 40 lbs, and want to grow with a major aviation employer.

Employer: JG Beacham Electric

JG Beacham Electric Location: Savannah, GA (and surrounding area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Above average pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead commercial and residential electrical projects from home renos to schools and manufacturing facilities. This company highlights work/life balance, flexibility, bonuses, and training, and is looking to invest in long-term electricians.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail and related roles. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.