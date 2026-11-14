Savannah’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from port leadership to pharma and fitness studios. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Georgia Ports Authority

Georgia Ports Authority Location: Garden City Terminal – Savannah, GA

Salary: Starting at $191,502 + excellent benefits

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Lead communications for one of the most important ports on the East Coast. You’ll own media strategy, crisis communications, internal messaging, and manage a team while shaping how GPA shows up to the world.

Employer: LEO Pharma

Location: Field-based, Coastal South region (based near Savannah, GA)

Salary: $180,000 – $210,000 base per year (plus potential bonus/commission)

(plus potential bonus/commission) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Run a regional biologics sales team in dermatology, with a focus on strategy, coaching, and cross-functional work with Marketing and Market Access. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in pharma/biotech/med device and experience selling injectable biologics.

Employer: StretchLab

Location: Savannah, GA (in-studio)

Pay: $18.00 – $35.00 per hour (plus commissions and bonuses)

(plus commissions and bonuses) Type: Full-time or Part-time (15–30+ hours/week)

Help grow a wellness studio by driving sales, outreach, and member experience. Great fit if you enjoy health/fitness, like talking to people, and want commissions, flexible hours, and room to move into studio or regional management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more detail on growth paths and what they’re really looking for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.