Savannah’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options in quality and warehouse work. Here are a few roles that stand out for pay, stability, and growth.

Employer: Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 PM–11:30 PM)

Salary: $47,317.50–$63,075.00 per year + bonus eligible

Work on the production floor making sure nutrition and health products meet strict quality standards (cGMP, SOPs, audits, batch reviews). Good fit if you have manufacturing or QA experience and want strong benefits, career growth, and steady 2nd-shift hours.

Employer: Hyundai Transys Georgia Seating System

Hyundai Transys Georgia Seating System Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time (fixed or rotating schedule; shift TBD)

Full-time (fixed or rotating schedule; shift TBD) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on quality role in automotive seat production—inspecting parts, doing layered audits, using gauges, and helping train floor staff. Great if you’ve got at least 1+ year of quality experience in assembly/manufacturing and know ISO/TS standards, 5S, and lean basics.

Employer: WOLF STAFF LLC

WOLF STAFF LLC Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $18.00–$21.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Operate a reach truck in a warehouse, moving and organizing pallets and shipments. You’ll need a valid forklift/reach truck certification, prior experience, and fluent English and Spanish. Nice steady daytime schedule with immediate start.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.