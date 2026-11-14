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🤝 Savannah Community & Care Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Savannah has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few roles where you can make a real impact close to home.
Neighborhood Services Liaison – Office of the City Manager
- Employer: City of Savannah
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the bridge between Savannah neighborhoods and City Hall. You’ll attend community meetings, follow up on resident concerns, coordinate with city departments, and help improve quality of life across local districts. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and experience in community organizing or outreach.
Direct Support Professional
- Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Part-time (days and overnights)
- Pay: $14.50/hour
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a community-based setting. You’ll help with daily living, personal care, and community activities while building long-term, meaningful relationships. Good for patient, compassionate people with a high school diploma and a driver’s license.
Nanny/Caregiver
- Employer: Caregiving
- Location: Savannah, GA 31405
- Type: Part-time (~15 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour
Provide in-home childcare in a private home, including meals, playtime, and light housekeeping. Experience with infants, toddlers, multiple kids, or children with disabilities is a big plus. Great if you want steady, part-time work and have your own reliable transportation.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.