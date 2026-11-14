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Savannah
🔧 Savannah, GA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
2 days ago
Savannah’s keeping its parks, buildings, and HVAC systems busy – and that means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and being outdoors.
Here are several solid building and grounds maintenance roles hiring around Savannah, GA right now:
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: TSP Talent
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead facility operations while still working with your hands. You’ll plan and assign work orders, guide techs in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general building maintenance, and handle troubleshooting to keep commercial/industrial buildings running safely.
Plant Engineer
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise facility staff and oversee preventive maintenance and repairs on building systems. This role mixes leadership with hands-on work on plumbing, electrical, and HVAC, including working at heights with ladders and lifts.
Medium Equipment Operator – Neighborhood Parks Maintenance Division
- Employer: City of Savannah
- Location: Savannah, GA – 16 Interchange Ct.
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Mon–Fri, 6:15 am – 2:45 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Operate tractors, skid steers, mowers, and more to maintain neighborhood parks and athletic fields. Good fit if you have 2+ years of medium equipment operation, like working outdoors, and want steady city hours.
Senior Maintenance Worker – Neighborhood Parks Maintenance Division
- Employer: City of Savannah
- Location: Savannah, GA – 16 Interchange Court
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Mon–Fri, 6:15 am – 2:45 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Help care for city parks and squares by mowing, trimming, planting, and applying mulch and pesticides. Comes with an excellent city benefits package and is open to folks with at least 6 months of grounds or landscape experience.
Maintenance Worker – Historic Squares & Park Division
- Employer: City of Savannah
- Location: Savannah, GA – 16 Interchange Court
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping Savannah’s historic squares and parks clean and beautiful—litter pickup, mowing, trimming, planting, and operating lawn equipment and a dump truck. Great for someone with 6+ months of grounds maintenance and a valid driver’s license.
Landscape and Irrigation Specialist – Historic Squares & Parks Division
- Employer: City of Savannah
- Location: Savannah, GA – 16 Interchange Dr.
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
- Salary: Not listed
More advanced landscape role with irrigation work, pesticide application, and bed design across parks, cemeteries, and athletic fields. Comes with strong city benefits and looks for 2+ years of landscape experience plus (or willing to get) a GA Pesticide Applicator License.
Laundry Aide
- Employer: Journey
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a care facility by handling cleaning, sanitizing, and linen management while working closely around residents. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and quarterly raises for care team members.
HVAC Service Technician – Savannah & Charleston
- Employer: J.R. Hobbs Co
- Location: Savannah, GA (travel to Charleston, SC)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $25.00/hour, 40+ hours/week
Work on commercial HVAC systems for multifamily new construction, doing diagnostics, repairs, and start-ups. Includes weekly pay, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, company vehicle, tool and tuition reimbursement, and paid manufacturer training.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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