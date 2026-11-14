Savannah’s keeping its parks, buildings, and HVAC systems busy – and that means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and being outdoors.

Here are several solid building and grounds maintenance roles hiring around Savannah, GA right now:

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead facility operations while still working with your hands. You’ll plan and assign work orders, guide techs in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general building maintenance, and handle troubleshooting to keep commercial/industrial buildings running safely.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise facility staff and oversee preventive maintenance and repairs on building systems. This role mixes leadership with hands-on work on plumbing, electrical, and HVAC, including working at heights with ladders and lifts.

Employer: City of Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA – 16 Interchange Ct.

Type: Full-time

Hours: Mon–Fri, 6:15 am – 2:45 pm

Salary: Not listed

Operate tractors, skid steers, mowers, and more to maintain neighborhood parks and athletic fields. Good fit if you have 2+ years of medium equipment operation, like working outdoors, and want steady city hours.

Employer: City of Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA – 16 Interchange Court

Type: Full-time

Hours: Mon–Fri, 6:15 am – 2:45 pm

Salary: Not listed

Help care for city parks and squares by mowing, trimming, planting, and applying mulch and pesticides. Comes with an excellent city benefits package and is open to folks with at least 6 months of grounds or landscape experience.

Employer: City of Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA – 16 Interchange Court

Type: Full-time

Hours: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping Savannah’s historic squares and parks clean and beautiful—litter pickup, mowing, trimming, planting, and operating lawn equipment and a dump truck. Great for someone with 6+ months of grounds maintenance and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: City of Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA – 16 Interchange Dr.

Type: Full-time

Hours: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

Salary: Not listed

More advanced landscape role with irrigation work, pesticide application, and bed design across parks, cemeteries, and athletic fields. Comes with strong city benefits and looks for 2+ years of landscape experience plus (or willing to get) a GA Pesticide Applicator License.

Employer: Journey

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a care facility by handling cleaning, sanitizing, and linen management while working closely around residents. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and quarterly raises for care team members.

Employer: J.R. Hobbs Co

Location: Savannah, GA (travel to Charleston, SC)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00/hour, 40+ hours/week

Work on commercial HVAC systems for multifamily new construction, doing diagnostics, repairs, and start-ups. Includes weekly pay, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, company vehicle, tool and tuition reimbursement, and paid manufacturer training.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.