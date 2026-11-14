Savannah’s moving, and so are the jobs. If you like being on the road or around engines, there are several solid transportation roles hiring now.

Employer: Capitol Materials Coastal, Inc. (SRS Distribution)

Capitol Materials Coastal, Inc. (SRS Distribution) Location: Savannah, GA (305 Telfair Road)

(305 Telfair Road) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a commercial truck delivering building materials to job sites around Savannah. This is a very physical role with lifting up to 100 lbs, lots of time outdoors, and steady hours, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and paid holidays/vacation if eligible.

Employer: Historic Tours of America

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time (also hires PT/seasonal)

(also hires PT/seasonal) Pay: $16/hour + tips

Drive an Old Town Trolley, shuttle guests, and share Savannah’s history while you work. Comes with paid vacation for FT, paid sick time, 401(k) with company match, health plans, and fun perks like free admission to company attractions and retail discounts.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.50/hour (good-faith estimate)

Hands-on role working on aircraft engines: inspecting, repairing, and testing components, sometimes in an engine run cell. Requires an FAA Powerplant license (or 5+ years FEDS operator experience), US citizenship, and your own tools, with strong benefits including health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.