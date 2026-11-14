Savannah’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital ORs to home care and public health. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on diagnostic and interventional angiography using advanced imaging equipment. Good fit if you’re skilled in angiographic techniques and want to work closely with physicians and nurses in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Memorial Health University Medical Center

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time (employed by HCA Physician Services Group)

Salary: Competitive compensation with productivity incentives (exact amount not listed)

Join a well-established Heart and Vascular Institute with dedicated CV ORs, CVICU, ECMO, TAVR, TMVR, and robotics. Ideal for a BE/BC cardiothoracic surgeon who wants a collaborative team, strong institutional support, and comprehensive benefits (401k, PTO, CME, malpractice).

Employer: Vibra Healthcare / Vibra Travels

Location: Savannah, GA (Long Term Acute Care)

(Long Term Acute Care) Type: Full-time travel

Salary: Competitive hourly rate + possible tax-free stipend (exact amount not listed)

Travel RN role in LTAC with a single recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, and referral bonuses. Great for RNs with recent acute care (ICU/Med-Surg/Tele) experience who want steady travel work instead of bouncing between agencies.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts (6:00 AM–2:30 PM)

Salary: $2,231 per week

Travel Med Tech role with EPIC and microbiology-focused work (cultures, gram stains, PCR). Perfect if you hold AMT/ASCP/NCA/AABB certification and want solid weekly pay plus big-hospital experience.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts (7 PM–7 AM)

Salary: $1,644 per week (based on 36 hrs/week)

NICU RRT role using advanced equipment (Servo-U, Drager VN500, HFOV, HFJV, Bubble CPAP) with EPIC charting. Best for RRTs with 1+ year NICU or PICU experience and PALS who want high-acuity neonatal work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25 per hour

Entry-friendly pharmacy tech role with an “earn while you learn” ASHP- and DOL-recognized apprenticeship. Good for anyone wanting to break into healthcare, gain PTCB certification, and grow in a patient-facing retail pharmacy setting.

Employer: Journey Healthcare

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

OT role focused on helping patients regain independence through personalized therapy plans. Offers a supportive team, quarterly raises, United Healthcare insurance, free life insurance, and professional development.

Employer: Georgia Department of Public Health

Location: Savannah, GA (Coastal Health District)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level public health role doing basic patient care, vitals, and simple lab tests (HIV-related testing, urinalysis, pregnancy, hemoglobin) plus clerical work. Comes with strong state benefits, Monday–Friday schedule, and 13 paid holidays.

Employer: Z Homecare / Zeppone Caring Hands

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $13 – $14 per hour

In-home CNA/PCA roles providing personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, 401(k) matching, referral bonuses, and a supportive, caregiver-focused culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.