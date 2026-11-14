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Savannah
🏥 Savannah GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
13 days ago
Savannah’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital ORs to home care and public health. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Angiography Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on diagnostic and interventional angiography using advanced imaging equipment. Good fit if you’re skilled in angiographic techniques and want to work closely with physicians and nurses in a fast-paced setting.
Cardiothoracic Surgeon
- Employer: Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time (employed by HCA Physician Services Group)
- Salary: Competitive compensation with productivity incentives (exact amount not listed)
Join a well-established Heart and Vascular Institute with dedicated CV ORs, CVICU, ECMO, TAVR, TMVR, and robotics. Ideal for a BE/BC cardiothoracic surgeon who wants a collaborative team, strong institutional support, and comprehensive benefits (401k, PTO, CME, malpractice).
RN LTAC Registered Nurse Traveler
- Employer: Vibra Healthcare / Vibra Travels
- Location: Savannah, GA (Long Term Acute Care)
- Type: Full-time travel
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate + possible tax-free stipend (exact amount not listed)
Travel RN role in LTAC with a single recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, and referral bonuses. Great for RNs with recent acute care (ICU/Med-Surg/Tele) experience who want steady travel work instead of bouncing between agencies.
Travel Medical Technologist – $2,231 per week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts (6:00 AM–2:30 PM)
- Salary: $2,231 per week
Travel Med Tech role with EPIC and microbiology-focused work (cultures, gram stains, PCR). Perfect if you hold AMT/ASCP/NCA/AABB certification and want solid weekly pay plus big-hospital experience.
Travel Neonatal ICU Respiratory Therapist – $1,644 per week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts (7 PM–7 AM)
- Salary: $1,644 per week (based on 36 hrs/week)
NICU RRT role using advanced equipment (Servo-U, Drager VN500, HFOV, HFJV, Bubble CPAP) with EPIC charting. Best for RRTs with 1+ year NICU or PICU experience and PALS who want high-acuity neonatal work.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17 – $23.25 per hour
Entry-friendly pharmacy tech role with an “earn while you learn” ASHP- and DOL-recognized apprenticeship. Good for anyone wanting to break into healthcare, gain PTCB certification, and grow in a patient-facing retail pharmacy setting.
Occupational Therapist (OT)
- Employer: Journey Healthcare
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
OT role focused on helping patients regain independence through personalized therapy plans. Offers a supportive team, quarterly raises, United Healthcare insurance, free life insurance, and professional development.
Health Aide 1 – Chatham (Coastal Health District)
- Employer: Georgia Department of Public Health
- Location: Savannah, GA (Coastal Health District)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level public health role doing basic patient care, vitals, and simple lab tests (HIV-related testing, urinalysis, pregnancy, hemoglobin) plus clerical work. Comes with strong state benefits, Monday–Friday schedule, and 13 paid holidays.
In-Home Caretaker – Full Time & Part Time
- Employer: Z Homecare / Zeppone Caring Hands
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: $13 – $14 per hour
In-home CNA/PCA roles providing personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, 401(k) matching, referral bonuses, and a supportive, caregiver-focused culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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