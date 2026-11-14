Savannah’s hotels and restaurants are busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like working with people or in a kitchen, there are some solid full-time options here.

Employer: Marriott International (Westin Savannah Harbor)

Marriott International (Westin Savannah Harbor) Location: Savannah, GA – 1 Resort Drive, riverfront

– 1 Resort Drive, riverfront Type: Full-time, non-management

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role: prepping, cooking hot and cold dishes, and keeping a clean, safe station. Good fit if you have 1+ year of kitchen experience and want a stable hotel job with a global brand.

Employer: The Alida Hotel (Makeready)

Location: Savannah, GA – riverfront

– riverfront Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests, handling check-in/check-out, and coordinating VIP and Marriott elite arrivals. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, pet insurance, student loan help, and more for eligible team members.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great step up if you have about 1 year of line cook experience and want hotel kitchen training. Hyatt offers health insurance, free staff meals, PTO & holidays, hotel room discounts, 401(k) with match, and education assistance.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Savannah

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

For more experienced cooks with around 2 years of line experience and strong skills on a single station. Same solid Hyatt benefits: medical/dental/vision, free meals, PTO, hotel discounts, 401(k) match, and wellbeing support.

Employer: Veratina

Location: Savannah, GA – near Forsyth Park

– near Forsyth Park Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$24.00 per hour, plus employee discount

Local Italian-inspired spot where “Italy and Savannah intersect.” Looking for experienced line cooks who can execute recipes, keep a clean station, and lift up to 50 lbs; dinner shifts usually start around 3:00 p.m.

Employer: Motel 6 Savannah Midtown

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: $16.00 per hour

Overnight front desk role that mixes guest service and nightly financial audits. Good if you’re detail-oriented, can work independently, and don’t mind the 11pm–7am shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details will surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.