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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Savannah
Savannah has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting at local shelters and rescues right now.
Reginald
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Reginald is a handsome young pittie mix with a striking white and brown coat. He’s waiting at Chatham County Animal Services for someone to give him a fresh start and a loving home.
👉 Meet Reginald and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abner
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Abner is a young brown pittie mix with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, he could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Abner and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Silly
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Silly is a medium-sized black mixed-breed youngster. If you like active, fun dogs, he may be a great match for your family.
👉 Meet Silly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Amelia
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Amelia is an adult pittie mix with a lovely brown-and-white coat. She’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Amelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spanky
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Spanky is a young, medium-sized mixed breed with a colorful coat. He’s waiting for someone who can give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Spanky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gloria
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Gloria is a young tan pittie mix with a soft, warm coat. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and join a caring home.
👉 Meet Gloria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elmer
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Elmer is a baby mixed-breed pup with a striking gray/blue coat. He’ll need training and patience, but he has his whole life ahead of him.
👉 Meet Elmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wombatt
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Wombatt is a black-and-white baby mixed-breed pup. He’s looking for a family ready for puppy energy and lots of cuddles.
👉 Meet Wombatt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ezekiel
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Ezekiel is a young pittie mix with a beautiful blue-gray coat. He’s waiting for someone who will give him structure, exercise, and affection.
👉 Meet Ezekiel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Petunia
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Petunia is a small adult Chihuahua mix with a tan coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog, she could be a lovely fit for your home.
👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ferb
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter/Rescue: Renegade Paws Rescue
Ferb is a young, medium-sized tan mixed breed in the care of Renegade Paws Rescue. His higher adoption fee often helps cover vetting and care for him and other dogs in the program.
👉 Meet Ferb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mamie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter/Rescue: Renegade Paws Rescue
Mamie is a young black mixed-breed girl looking for a forever home through Renegade Paws Rescue. She’s ready to move from rescue life to family life.
👉 Meet Mamie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peaches
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah
- Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106
Peaches is an adult brown mixed-breed dog at The Humane Society of Greater Savannah. She’s hoping someone will finally notice her and give her a cozy place to call home.
👉 Meet Peaches and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Savannah dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed shelter or rescue to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.