Savannah has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting at local shelters and rescues right now.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Reginald is a handsome young pittie mix with a striking white and brown coat. He’s waiting at Chatham County Animal Services for someone to give him a fresh start and a loving home.

👉 Meet Reginald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Abner is a young brown pittie mix with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, he could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Abner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Silly is a medium-sized black mixed-breed youngster. If you like active, fun dogs, he may be a great match for your family.

👉 Meet Silly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Amelia is an adult pittie mix with a lovely brown-and-white coat. She’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Amelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Spanky is a young, medium-sized mixed breed with a colorful coat. He’s waiting for someone who can give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Spanky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Gloria is a young tan pittie mix with a soft, warm coat. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and join a caring home.

👉 Meet Gloria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper

Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Elmer is a baby mixed-breed pup with a striking gray/blue coat. He’ll need training and patience, but he has his whole life ahead of him.

👉 Meet Elmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Wombatt is a black-and-white baby mixed-breed pup. He’s looking for a family ready for puppy energy and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Wombatt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper

Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Ezekiel is a young pittie mix with a beautiful blue-gray coat. He’s waiting for someone who will give him structure, exercise, and affection.

👉 Meet Ezekiel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Petunia is a small adult Chihuahua mix with a tan coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog, she could be a lovely fit for your home.

👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $325

Shelter/Rescue: Renegade Paws Rescue

Ferb is a young, medium-sized tan mixed breed in the care of Renegade Paws Rescue. His higher adoption fee often helps cover vetting and care for him and other dogs in the program.

👉 Meet Ferb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $325

Shelter/Rescue: Renegade Paws Rescue

Mamie is a young black mixed-breed girl looking for a forever home through Renegade Paws Rescue. She’s ready to move from rescue life to family life.

👉 Meet Mamie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: The Humane Society of Greater Savannah

Phone: (912) 354-9515 ext.106

Peaches is an adult brown mixed-breed dog at The Humane Society of Greater Savannah. She’s hoping someone will finally notice her and give her a cozy place to call home.

👉 Meet Peaches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Savannah dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed shelter or rescue to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.