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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Savannah Right Now
Savannah neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you can pick things up, you can save a lot and help keep good stuff out of the landfill.
Free Lifetime Basketball Hoop
Item: Lifetime basketball hoop with net
Condition: Used, works great
Details: Full hoop setup; must be picked up on the islands
Location: Talahi Island, Savannah, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
Kids Activity and Toy Sets
Item: Kids toys and activity sets
Includes: Toy kitchen items, LOTS of LOL Surprise dolls and accessories, color and activities book
Location: Paradise Park, Savannah, GA (noted as free on Dyches Dr)
Source: nextdoor.com
Light Gray Sectional Sofa
Item: Two-piece light gray sectional sofa
Details: Sectional with chaise that has storage underneath
Condition: Some scratches from a cat, but still in decent condition; free if you can pick it up
Location: Ardmore / Gould Estates / Olin Heights, Savannah, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Savannah tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.