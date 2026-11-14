Savannah neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you can pick things up, you can save a lot and help keep good stuff out of the landfill.

Item: Lifetime basketball hoop with net

Condition: Used, works great

Details: Full hoop setup; must be picked up on the islands

Location: Talahi Island, Savannah, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Kids toys and activity sets

Includes: Toy kitchen items, LOTS of LOL Surprise dolls and accessories, color and activities book

Location: Paradise Park, Savannah, GA (noted as free on Dyches Dr)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two-piece light gray sectional sofa

Details: Sectional with chaise that has storage underneath

Condition: Some scratches from a cat, but still in decent condition; free if you can pick it up

Location: Ardmore / Gould Estates / Olin Heights, Savannah, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Savannah tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.