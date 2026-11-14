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🐱 Playful Savannah Kittens Ready for Adoption and Love
Savannah, meet some very special kittens looking for homes. All of these babies are at Chatham County Animal Services and have an adoption fee of just $10.
Flounder
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Flounder is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to start life with a family of his own. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with you, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Flounder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jiminy Cricket
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Jiminy Cricket has a soft medium-length black coat and a baby’s curiosity. He’s waiting for someone to show him what a safe, loving home feels like.
👉 Meet Jiminy Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiana
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Tiana is a darling tuxedo girl with classic black-and-white markings. She’s a young kitten who would love a gentle home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Tiana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goofy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Goofy is a black baby boy who’s still learning about the world. He’s ready for a patient adopter to guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Goofy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chip
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Chip is a sweet black kitten who would love a cozy spot on your couch and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dale
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Dale is another adorable black baby boy. He’d be a fun companion for someone who wants to raise a kitten from the start.
👉 Meet Dale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mike Wazowski
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Mike Wazowski is a tiny black kitten with a big name and a fresh start ahead of him. He’s ready to join a loving home.
👉 Meet Mike Wazowski and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Donald
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Donald is a tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white fur. He’s young, curious, and waiting for his forever family.
👉 Meet Donald and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Belle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Belle is a baby black kitten who’s ready to trade the shelter for a quiet, loving home.
👉 Meet Belle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Triton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Triton is a young black boy who’s just starting out in life and hoping to find a safe, caring family.
👉 Meet Triton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aurora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Aurora is a baby girl in a sleek black coat, ready to light up someone’s home with kitten energy.
👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ariel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services
- Phone: (912) 652-6575
Ariel is a tiny black kitten looking for a forever home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Savannah, GA, please consider visiting Chatham County Animal Services or calling (912) 652-6575 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.