Savannah, meet some very special kittens looking for homes. All of these babies are at Chatham County Animal Services and have an adoption fee of just $10.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Flounder is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to start life with a family of his own. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with you, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Flounder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Jiminy Cricket has a soft medium-length black coat and a baby’s curiosity. He’s waiting for someone to show him what a safe, loving home feels like.

👉 Meet Jiminy Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Tiana is a darling tuxedo girl with classic black-and-white markings. She’s a young kitten who would love a gentle home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Tiana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Goofy is a black baby boy who’s still learning about the world. He’s ready for a patient adopter to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Goofy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Chip is a sweet black kitten who would love a cozy spot on your couch and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Dale is another adorable black baby boy. He’d be a fun companion for someone who wants to raise a kitten from the start.

👉 Meet Dale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Mike Wazowski is a tiny black kitten with a big name and a fresh start ahead of him. He’s ready to join a loving home.

👉 Meet Mike Wazowski and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Donald is a tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white fur. He’s young, curious, and waiting for his forever family.

👉 Meet Donald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Belle is a baby black kitten who’s ready to trade the shelter for a quiet, loving home.

👉 Meet Belle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Triton is a young black boy who’s just starting out in life and hoping to find a safe, caring family.

👉 Meet Triton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Aurora is a baby girl in a sleek black coat, ready to light up someone’s home with kitten energy.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Chatham County Animal Services

Phone: (912) 652-6575

Ariel is a tiny black kitten looking for a forever home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Savannah, GA, please consider visiting Chatham County Animal Services or calling (912) 652-6575 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.