📅 Run Savannah: Southern Half Marathon & 5K on Nov. 14, 2026

Lace up for the Savannah Southern Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday, November 14, 2026 in Savannah, GA 31401.

The course runs through the heart of the city, past porch swings and church bells, under oak trees draped in Spanish moss. You’ll even run through the Savannah Bananas stadium and finish at Daffin Park, where there will be live music, DJs, dance troupes, street food, and drinks.

Event highlights include:

Half marathon and 5K distances

Exclusive 2025 medal and unique race tee

and Free shuttles from the Finish Festival to Downtown

from the Finish Festival to Weekend perks: tours, hotel deals, and “Show Your Bib” specials for registered runners

Access to an exclusive runner community with year-round meetups and training plans

If you’re interested, sign up as a runner and plan to enjoy the full weekend experience in Savannah.