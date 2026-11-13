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Savannah
🚌 Savannah transportation jobs with multiple driving & tech roles
10 days ago
Savannah’s roads and skies are busy, and local employers are hiring to keep everything moving. Here are several solid transportation and vehicle-care roles open right now.
Aviation Maintenance Analyst II
- Employer: CAMP Systems International, Inc.
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work with a global aviation tech leader, digging into aircraft maintenance data, OEM manuals, and regulations to keep business jets safe and compliant. Good fit if you have 2+ years in aviation maintenance/manufacturing and a BS or A&P license and enjoy detailed, technical work with customers.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Papa John’s
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Up to $20/hour (includes tips + mileage)
- Deliver pizzas around town and help in-store with orders and pizza making. This is a good flexible option if you’re 18+ with a valid license, insurance, and a reliable car, and want nightly cash tips and food discounts.
Hydrovac CDL Operator
- Employer: HydroExcavators, LLC
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Spend most of your day operating a hydro-vac truck for non-destructive digging around underground utilities. You’ll need a CDL-A or CDL-B with Tanker endorsement and no restrictions, be able to lift 60+ lbs, travel, and respond to emergency calls. Benefits start Day 1, plus weekly pay and overtime potential.
Automotive Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $14.37 – $22.45/hour
- Entry-level role where you’ll learn to do oil changes, tire work, basic repairs, and road tests as part of a busy shop team. Comes with medical, dental, vision from day one, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and ASE training if you have a valid driver’s license and want to grow in auto service.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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