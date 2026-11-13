📅 Savannah Southern Half Marathon & 5K coming November 2026

The Savannah Southern Half Marathon and 5K is set for Saturday, November 14, 2026 in Savannah, GA 31401.

Runners will go through the heart of the city, past oak-lined streets and Spanish moss, and even run through the Savannah Bananas stadium, then finish at Daffin Park where there will be music, food, and a finish festival.

Event highlights include:

Half marathon and 5K distances

Exclusive 2025 medal and a unique race tee

and a Live acts, DJs, dance troupes, and surprise sets

Street food and drinks from local favorites

FREE shuttles from the Finish Festival to Downtown

from the Finish Festival to Downtown Access to an exclusive runner community with meetups, training plans, partner perks, and “Show Your Bib” specials (for registered runners only)

If you’re interested, plan to register for the race and enjoy the festival at Daffin Park on November 14, 2026.