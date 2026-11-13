📅 Christmas Tree Sales at Daffin Park (Supports Local Charities)

The Lions Club of Savannah is holding its annual Christmas tree sale at Daffin Park, near 1301 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31401.

Dates: November 13 – December 15, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Daffin Park, around 1 Waring Dr. / S. Victory Dr. / Washington Ave., Savannah

They’re selling fresh Christmas trees, and proceeds support local charities, so your tree purchase helps the community.

If you’re planning to get a real tree this year, you can stop by during the posted hours between Nov 13 and Dec 15 to pick one out and support local causes at the same time.