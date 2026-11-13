Savannah’s sales scene is busy right now—especially in equipment and brand work. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Pronghorn (partner Caribbean-inspired spirits brand)

Pronghorn (partner Caribbean-inspired spirits brand) Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Part-time internship / activation-based

Pay: Starting at $27.50/hour

You’ll be the face of a premium spirits brand at tastings, in-store events, and special activations—engaging shoppers, telling the brand story, and driving bottle sales. Great fit if you’re outgoing, can work evenings/weekends, and want real field marketing experience in the beverage industry.

Employer: Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC

Location: Savannah, GA (1907 Louisville Road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$31/hour + quarterly bonus, paid weekly

Office-based role handling rental equipment sales: answering calls, helping walk-in customers, building accounts, and doing follow-up in Salesforce. Comes with strong perks (boot allowance, free equipment rentals, solid benefits) and a clear path to grow into outside sales or operations.

Employer: Commonwealth Equipment Corp

Location: Territory includes Georgia (Savannah area travel)

Type: Full-time, on-the-road

Pay: From $50,000/year + commission

Outside sales role selling and renting crushers, screeners, conveyors, and other heavy machinery across your territory. Ideal if you like being on the road, meeting contractors, and managing your own book of business—with commissions, fully paid employee healthcare, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.