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🚚 Savannah GA Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Savannah’s logistics scene is busy, and these roles keep freight, parts, and products moving. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work (or supporting it from an office), these are worth a look.
Production Control (Logistics) Team Member – Logistics Associate
- Employer: Hyundai Transys Georgia Seating System
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time, fixed or rotating shifts (exact shift TBD)
- Salary: Not listed
Support shipping, receiving, and material flow for an automotive seat plant. You’ll help track inventory, prep shipments, move materials, and keep production running smoothly in a fast-paced environment.
Repair Control Associate III – Aviation Parts & Repair Programs
- Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time, first shift, rotating weekend on-call
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting End Date: 11/18/2026
Office-based role managing repair and overhaul programs for aircraft parts. You’ll work with customers and vendors, track work orders and costs, and help keep critical aviation inventory and repairs on schedule.
Material Handler – Metals Processing & Distribution
- Employer: Chatham Steel Corporation
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse job moving steel inventory, loading/unloading trucks, and pulling orders with forklifts, cranes, or yard trucks. Good fit if you like physical work, equipment operation, and keeping a busy yard organized.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.