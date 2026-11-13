Savannah’s logistics scene is busy, and these roles keep freight, parts, and products moving. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work (or supporting it from an office), these are worth a look.

Employer: Hyundai Transys Georgia Seating System

Hyundai Transys Georgia Seating System Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, fixed or rotating shifts (exact shift TBD)

Full-time, (exact shift TBD) Salary: Not listed

Support shipping, receiving, and material flow for an automotive seat plant. You’ll help track inventory, prep shipments, move materials, and keep production running smoothly in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, first shift , rotating weekend on-call

, rotating weekend on-call Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: 11/18/2026

Office-based role managing repair and overhaul programs for aircraft parts. You’ll work with customers and vendors, track work orders and costs, and help keep critical aviation inventory and repairs on schedule.

Employer: Chatham Steel Corporation

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse job moving steel inventory, loading/unloading trucks, and pulling orders with forklifts, cranes, or yard trucks. Good fit if you like physical work, equipment operation, and keeping a busy yard organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.