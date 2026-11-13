Savannah’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around water, land development, and aviation. If you’ve got design or project leadership experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Savannah, GA (one of several possible office locations)

(one of several possible office locations) Salary: $111,720 – $210,000 (US range, location-dependent)

Type: Full-time, regular

Industry: Maritime/Ports; Waterfront Infrastructure

Lead HDR’s companywide coastal and navigable waterways practice, focusing on federal feasibility studies under WRDA Section 203 and complex navigation, economic, and environmental work. Ideal if you’re a PE with 15+ years in coastal/maritime projects, deep USACE/USCG/environmental compliance knowledge, and want a high-impact, thought-leadership role with national visibility.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Savannah, GA (listed among many eligible locations)

(listed among many eligible locations) Salary: $100,000 – $195,000 (location-dependent)

Type: Full-time, regular

Industry: Water; Environmental Planning

Senior role on HDR’s Water Resources team, leading integrated planning for water supply, flood and coastal storm risk, navigation, and environmental restoration. Best fit if you have 10+ years in complex federal environmental planning (USACE, Bureau of Reclamation, etc.), strong writing and client skills, and enjoy watershed-scale feasibility studies and mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time, first shift

Travel: Up to 25%

Up to Openings: Multiple (2 listed)

Work on electrical design for cabin interiors on Gulfstream business jets—wire harnesses, power distribution, lighting, entertainment, satcom, and more. Great if you have AutoCAD + Capitol Harness Logic/XC and/or Mentor Graphics, 5+ years in electrical/avionics design, can read 3D models (Catia V5), and know 14 CFR Part 25/91/135 and EWIS.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Savannah, GA

Type: Full-time

Lead land development and roadway design projects from planning through construction, including grading, drainage, utilities, and roadway systems. Good match if you’re a civil PE (or close) with 5+ years in land dev/roadway, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D skills, and want a mix of design, client-facing PM work, and field/construction oversight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers are flexible for the right experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.